Black Friday phone deals 2021: what offers to expect this year

With Black Friday 2021 offering a brilliant opportunity to save on a range of premium tech, it can be tempting to hold off on any purchases until the sales start.

But, is Black Friday the best time to buy a new phone? Or are you better off just upgrading when it suits you? The not-so-simple answer is that it depends on what smartphone you’re after.

The sales throughout November can be the best time of year to bag yourself a new iPhone, Samsung or Google handset, but the more budget-end smartphones might not have the same major discounts.

To help you navigate this minefield, here is our dedicated guide to finding genuine phone deals this Black Friday. Whether you’re looking for a new contract deal or buying a phone SIM-free, every retailer and phone network will be throwing out discounts and ‘freebies’ in the hopes of drawing you in.

Here’s what to look out for, including which smartphones are expected to have savings, along with when and where to find them.

Should you wait until Black Friday to buy a new phone?

The simple answer is yes. Black Friday is now less than a couple of months away, and with sales starting earlier and earlier each year, if you can afford to wait then, there’s a good chance you’ll save some money.

How much waiting for Black Friday will save you depends on what phone you’re after. If you’re after an iPhone 12 model, then waiting for Black Friday sales is definitely worth it. We’re expecting to see some great price drops thanks to the release of the new iPhone 13. The same can be said for the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, thanks to the reveal of the brand’s new foldable phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3.

However, if you’re after a budget smartphone similar to the likes of the Motorola Moto G50 or Xiaomi Poco M3 Pro, the saving might be a little smaller. Therefore, if it is more convenient to buy now, you may prefer to do that. Otherwise, you can take advantage of some of the early Black Friday sales that start appearing at the beginning of November. Buying these smartphones SIM-free tends to offer the best price.

When do Black Friday phone deals start?

The day itself may not be until the 26th of November, but early Black Friday sales are becoming more and more popular.

This year, the sales are expected to start from early November and continue through to Cyber Monday and early December. While this does mean you’ll have plenty of time to bag yourself a bargain, that’s a lot of phone deals to wade through.

The best Black Friday phone deals are typically launched the week before the 26th of November, most ending on Cyber Monday 2021.

What Black Friday phone deals do we expect this year?

Apple

There are a few smartphone models that we are expected to be discounted in November. Some of the most highly-anticipated include Black Friday iPhone deals, especially when it comes to the iPhone 12 series.

While there may be some well-priced iPhone 13 contracts, the most competitive pricing is expected to be on the iPhone 12 and marginally older iPhone SE.

It is a similar story when it comes to Android. Thanks to the upcoming Google Pixel 6 release date, expect deals for the Google Pixel 4a 5G and Google Pixel 5. After the recent launch of Samsung’s new foldable phones, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 could be discounted, too.

If you know you want a Samsung phone, make sure to check out our best Samsung phone guide, or you can head straight to the Samsung Black Friday deals page.

What UK retailers and networks have the best Black Friday phone deals?

Most UK retailers and networks will have their own Black Friday sales. When it comes to phone contract deals, we expect Vodafone, EE, Three, Tesco Mobile and O2 to have offers.

If you’d prefer to buy a handset outright without a SIM, retailers such as Amazon, Very, Currys, AO and Argos should all have phones discounted.

However, some of the most competitive prices tend to be found on websites such as Affordable Mobiles and Fonehouse. On these sites you can buy SIM-only contracts as well as compare and buy phone contracts from networks such as EE, ID Mobile and Vodafone.

How to get a good phone deal on Black Friday

Even online, Black Friday sales can feel chaotic, and it can be difficult to find the deals you want among all the noise. These are some tried-and-tested tactics to help you find the best possible phone deal this year.

Keep an eye on Amazon. If you’re looking to buy a handset without a SIM, Amazon is a great starting point. The price tracker CamelCamelCamel allows you to check the price of any Amazon product against when it was cheapest and at what price. This ‘lowest’ price can then be prepared to other retailers’ pricing during Black Friday to see if it’s a genuine deal.

If you’re looking to buy a handset without a SIM, Amazon is a great starting point. The price tracker CamelCamelCamel allows you to check the price of any Amazon product against when it was cheapest and at what price. This ‘lowest’ price can then be prepared to other retailers’ pricing during Black Friday to see if it’s a genuine deal. Shop around. This seems obvious, but it can be easy to get drawn into what looks like a great deal during the sale chaos and forget to check prices. Looking at what other retailers/networks have to offer helps you make a more informed choice.

This seems obvious, but it can be easy to get drawn into what looks like a great deal during the sale chaos and forget to check prices. Looking at what other retailers/networks have to offer helps you make a more informed choice. Consider buying SIM-free. Buying a handset SIM-free is a great way of saving money. When you buy a phone without a SIM, it gives you more flexibility to choose a SIM-only deal that best suits your data needs.

Buying a handset SIM-free is a great way of saving money. When you buy a phone without a SIM, it gives you more flexibility to choose a SIM-only deal that best suits your data needs. Sign up for newsletters. Many retailers will have their own newsletters and will use these to shout out their best deals. If you want a way to cut through the noise, subscribing to these newsletters is a great way to do so. RadioTimes.com has its own dedicated technology newsletter, which we use to share product reviews, the latest news on upcoming releases and the cream-of-the-crop when it comes to deals. Sign up below.

Best phone deals right now

Sometimes timings don’t work out, and you may already be in need of a new phone. While waiting for Black Friday can provide some brilliant savings, that doesn’t mean you can’t find a decent deal right now.

Here is our pick of the best SIM-free and contract deals on offer.

Best SIM-free phone deals

Best phone contract deals

