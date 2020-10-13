Apple announces HomePod Mini: price, release date and pre-order for new smart speaker

It’s been a big day for consumers – not only has Prime Day kicked off with some great deals, but the iPhone 12 has also finally been announced.

Yes, after an unprecedented delay we finally got to see the iPhone 12 in all its glory at Apple’s ‘Hi, Speed’ launch event, but that’s not all Apple has up their sleeve.

Apple was rumoured to announce other new products such as AirTags and new AirPods, but the first to get confirmed was the HomePod Mini, Apple’s latest addition into the smart speaker market.

What is the HomePod Mini?

The HomePod Mini will be a smaller, cheaper alternative to Apple’s original HomePod. Think of it as the Apple version of the Echo Dot, which is currently seeing 60 per cent off in a Prime Day deal.

HomePod Mini uses the Siri virtual assistant – the same one found in iPhones and iPads – and has all the expected smart speaker features, such as the ability to play music, control other smart home devices and set alarms, calendar reminders and all sorts of useful tasks.

The original HomePod originally only supported Apple Music, though Apple has promised that third-party streaming services will soon be supported also.

New features in the HomePod Mini include the Apple S5 chip (also seen in the Apple Watch SE) which Apple claims uses computational models to adjust how your music sounds 180 times per second – so it’s pretty powerful. If you own multiple HomePod mini speakers they can play music in sync, or create a stereo effect if both placed in the same room.

When is the HomePod Mini released?

The HomePod Mini is set for release on 16th November here in the UK, just in time for Black Friday.

How much will the HomePod Mini cost?

The HomePod Mini will retail for $99 in the US, a UK price is yet to be confirmed, although that converts to around £76.

Can I pre-order the HomePod Mini?

Pre-order for the HomePod Mini will go live in the UK on 6th November.