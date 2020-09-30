Amazon Black Friday deals 2020: predictions and what to expect in this year’s sale

Amazon was one of the pioneers of the modern Black Friday craze, launching their highly popular lightning deals and beginning sales well before the day itself – and Black Friday 2020 is likely to be no exception.

Following the retail giant’s very own Prime Day, Amazon are no doubt going to be one of the main players this Black Friday – and we’ll have all the best deals listed right here.

With more new products on their way we can also expect deals on the older versions, making Black Friday (and Amazon Prime Day) a perfect time to snap up a good deal on Amazon devices and products.

So whether you’re after one of their signature smart speakers or want Prime to watch The Boys on the cheap, there’ll certainly be no shortage of deals from this brand.

Best Amazon deals from last year

It was no surprise that Amazon had some fantastic deals last year – take a look at some of the best:

What to expect from Amazon on Black Friday

Amazon

As with last year, expect Amazon to push their own products heavily – so expect decent discounts on Alexa devices, Echos, Fire Sticks, Fire tablets, and Kindles. This extends to their services also – there will almost certainly be deals on Prime Membership, Amazon Music, Audible, and Kindle Unlimited.

We’ve seen some great discounts already on the Echo Dot, going as low as £29.99 in the run-up to Black Friday – we’d expect this to go even lower on the big day itself.

This being Amazon however there will be deals on almost everything you can think of – from TVs and game consoles all the way down to toothbrushes and mops.

For those unfamiliar with Amazon, the retail giant uses a promotion called lightning deals during Black Friday – deals which only last for a few hours with limited stock. If you’re serious about getting a bargain it would be worth checking the site every few hours and maybe purchasing Amazon Prime or getting a free trial – members get access to deals half an hour early.

What other brands are taking part in Black Friday?

Currys PC World

Currys PC World usually has up to 50% off thousands of products, including TVs, game consoles, laptops, mobiles, appliances, and more. Expect their Price Match Promise to return also.

Argos

Argos routinely has great deals on tech, particularly games consoles and mobiles. They also offer Crazy Code sales on big toy brands in the weeks leading up to and following Black Friday, and as a sweet bonus you can use your Nectar points too.

Apple

Apple AirPods were one of the hottest items going last Black Friday – expect even better prices this time around, as well as discounts on iPads, MacBooks, the new iPhone SE, and the rumoured iPhone 12.

John Lewis

John Lewis always has some big tech deals – with the big draw being their TVs which come with a five-year guarantee. John Lewis also has a Never Knowingly Undersold policy in which they constantly check competitor’s prices – meaning they’ll also have the best prices around for accessories and home appliances also.

GAME

GAME is always the best place to go for exclusive special editions of the latest games, many of which will see great discounts on Black Friday. There’s also the small issue of the release of the PS5 and the Xbox Series X and S – which could see Black Friday deals.

Smyths

Smyths will of course have some amazing deals on toys – but they also have a strong tech department, with some great discounts on consoles such as the Nintendo Switch expected – as well as the possibility of the PS5 and Xbox Series X too.

Carphone Warehouse

Carphone Warehouse always has great Black Friday deals across networks – look out for the iPhone 12 in particular, as well as several other 2020 mobile releases.

EE

The biggest and fastest 4G network in the UK, there’s plenty of reasons to shop at EE before we get to the deals and exclusive phones. Expect some great bundles – they’ve recently been giving out Apple Music, BT Sport, and Britbox subscriptions.

AO.com

Formerly known as Appliances Online, AO.com will have you covered for essential household items such as washing machines and vacuum cleaners as well as some more guilty pleasure purchases such as 4K TVs and laptops. They have a sweet price match deal too – which is still valid on Black Friday.

Very

Online retailer Very has a great buy now pay later option, allowing you to spread your purchases over several months or even a year – and will likely offer some great credit back offers on Black Friday. Expect to see some electrical deals too, with free next-day deliveries over £30 and free returns.

Littlewoods

Like Very, this is another option for pay later deals and Littlewoods deals were huge last year- with the sale lasting for three weeks! They are back in the game this year too and it is expected to be their biggest yet.

Samsung

As well as the releases of the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note10 earlier this year, Samsung is also expected to release the Galaxy Z Fold 2 and Galaxy S20 Fan Edition are expected in the second half of 2020 – just in time for the Black Friday sales.

DELL

Expect deals across the range from DELL, from old-school desktops to gaming laptops to the premium XPS series. There’s also an extra 20% off for students too – perfect for all those virtual lectures.

LEGO

Always a bestseller in the run-up to Christmas, expect Lego Star Wars, Harry Potter, and more to get great deals across stores.

Zavvi

A great place to go for Blu-Rays, DVD’s, and a whole heap of popular merchandise, Zavvi deals have been worth a look for the last few years and this year looks to be no exception.

For more tech news check out our Technology section.