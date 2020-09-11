Accessibility Links

Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

Best offers from Three, EE, iD and more...

A picture taken on February 25, 2015 in paris shows a cell phone sim card. AFP PHOTO KENZO TRIBOUILLARD (Photo credit should read KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

In the days of constant upgrades, phone bundles, and iPhone launch events, the good old SIM-only contract tends to get forgotten in the Black Friday sales promotions.

Well, the SIM is forgotten no more – for those of you happy with their handset and just need some monthly minutes and data, we’ve got the very best deals around for the clever little computer chips.

So if you’re planning to buy the iPhone 12 or one or one of 2020’s many other upcoming phones upright, we’ve got discounts to suit everyone, from all-you-can-eat data to a lean 1GB.

Three SIM-only deals

Three are currently doing a great deal on their Unlimited data SIM. Get a 5G ready SIM with unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The best part? The first 6 months are half price – so you’re only paying £11 a month for unlimited data.

For those who prefer not to be tied down, the 6 months half price deal also applies to their £26 a month unlimited data sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan also has six months half price (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not quite unlimited, but you can get a whopping 100GB data for £18 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

For those who find 8GB data to be plenty, that is available for £9 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The great thing about VOXI is that all their plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ – so you can browse social media apps without using data. They’re also not tied to a contract – so you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a choice of data options all the way up to unlimited, but their best value deal is currently 12GB data for £10 a month. It also comes with unlimited calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts – so at the end of each month you can change your data allowance, or cancel altogether with no consequences. All their plans come with unlimited minutes and texts, roaming, and data rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty also offers monthly rolling contracts, with no credit checks and unlimited minutes and texts:

They also have plans which give money back for unused data:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has the fastest 4G network in the UK as well as the widest coverage – so you may well want to consider these plans for some super-speedy data deals. Most of their contracts come with free 6 months Britbox and Apple Music as well as three months of BT Sport too:

See what EE are planning for Black Friday with our EE Black Friday 2020 deals page.

Virgin SIM-only deals

All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging.

