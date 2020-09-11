Best SIM-only contract deals ahead of Black Friday

Three SIM-only deals

Three are currently doing a great deal on their Unlimited data SIM. Get a 5G ready SIM with unlimited data, minutes, and texts for £22 a month for 24 months. The best part? The first 6 months are half price – so you’re only paying £11 a month for unlimited data.

For those who prefer not to be tied down, the 6 months half price deal also applies to their £26 a month unlimited data sim on a 12-month plan (so £13 a month at first), or their £12 a month 4GB 24-month plan also has six months half price (so £6 a month at first).

It’s not quite unlimited, but you can get a whopping 100GB data for £18 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

For those who find 8GB data to be plenty, that is available for £9 a month with unlimited minutes and texts.

VOXI SIM-only deals

The great thing about VOXI is that all their plans have ‘Endless Social Media‘ – so you can browse social media apps without using data. They’re also not tied to a contract – so you cancel anytime.

VOXI has a choice of data options all the way up to unlimited, but their best value deal is currently 12GB data for £10 a month. It also comes with unlimited calls and texts and free European roaming.

iD SIM-only deals

iD also offers 30-day rolling contracts – so at the end of each month you can change your data allowance, or cancel altogether with no consequences. All their plans come with unlimited minutes and texts, roaming, and data rollover:

Smarty SIM-only deals

Smarty also offers monthly rolling contracts, with no credit checks and unlimited minutes and texts:

They also have plans which give money back for unused data:

EE SIM-only deals

EE has the fastest 4G network in the UK as well as the widest coverage – so you may well want to consider these plans for some super-speedy data deals. Most of their contracts come with free 6 months Britbox and Apple Music as well as three months of BT Sport too:

Virgin SIM-only deals

All of Virgin’s SIM-only plans come with unlimited texts and minutes, data rollover, and data-free messaging.

