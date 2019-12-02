Best Samsung Black Friday deal – Get Samsung Galaxy S10 for £36 per month

Black Friday may have been and gone but that doesn’t mean there aren’t amazing deals to be had especially when it comes to phones. Cyber Monday is well underway, and many offers are expected to extend through to Friday.

Advertisement

It’s still worth moving fast on any good deals you spot, however, as many sell out quickly and retailers are constantly changing prices.

Mobiles.co.uk is one of the many online retailers offering huge discounts on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. One of its latest offers is for the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB Prism Black, which is down to £36 per month and no upfront cost. The deal is for a 24-month contract with EE and includes 75GB data and unlimited minutes and texts. Even Team Apple might be tempted by this one.

If you don’t need as much data and would rather pay less monthly, Mobiles.co.uk also has the Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB for £30 per month with a £35 upfront cost. This one is an O2 contract, also for two years.

Samsung

The Samsung Galaxy S10 comes with a swanky 6.1″ Infinity-O Display, stereo speakers and Dolby Sound, making it one of the best handsets out there to watch your favourite TV shows and movies while you’re on the go. You can take quality snaps with it, too, thanks to the triple-lens True Vision camera.

Sure, there’s been a lot of buzz around iPhone 11 deals this Black Friday and Cyber Monday season. But this is a worthy alternative, one that comes with a much more affordable price tag.

If you want to compare prices or have a peek at what other deals are floating about, check out our best Black Friday phone deals page.

Advertisement

We’ll be updating this page so check back for more deals.