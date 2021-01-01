When is Doctor Who series 13’s release date? Cast, plot and pictures

Following an action-packed Doctor Who New Year’s special fans are eager for another full series of the beloved sci-fi show – and season 13 is already shaping up to an intriguing one.

Following a COVID-19 enforced delay, filming has begun under new guidelines, with Jodie Whittaker returning as the enigmatic Time Lord for another batch of adventures in time and space.

Her TARDIS may be a fair bit lighter this time round, however, with companions Graham and Ryan, (played by Bradley Walsh and Tosin Cole respectively) stepping down after the Christmas special, leaving Yaz (Mandip Gill) as the only holdover while John Bishop joins the team as a new character called Dan.

Series boss Chris Chibnell spoke to Radio Times magazine about the challenges faced filming Doctor Who during the COVID-19 lockdown and also confirmed some exciting new details on the Doctor Who monsters that will be faced by Whittaker & Co. in the upcoming 13th season.

The show will still film across a 10-month period, meaning we have some time to go until we can expect it to premiere, but, in the meantime, you can check out everything we know about Doctor Who season 13, including the likely release date, cast and storylines, below.

When is Doctor Who series 13’s BBC release date?

While there’s no official premiere date for Doctor Who series 13 just yet, the BBC has revealed that the new episodes will be released in 2021, probably in autumn or winter towards the end of the year.

“The 13th series starts on BBC One later in 2021,” the BBC said in a release, with executive producer Matt Strevens adding that fans would see new episodes “later this year”.

Piers Wenger, Controller BBC Drama, said: “We are thrilled that filming series 13 of Doctor Who is now underway. The team have gone to great lengths to safely bring the TARDIS back to BBC One. We are all looking forward to seeing what adventures are in store for the Doctor but whilst we await her return, we can all look forward to the festive special.”

There will be only eight episodes in series 13, three less than usual, in a move that allows the show to stick to its usual production cycle despite complicated new health and safety guidelines.

“It will be next year sometime, hopefully, unless my holiday goes on for a really long time, which is always tempting,” series boss Chris Chibnall told EW in 2020 about the airdate.

Which Doctor Who monsters will return for season 13?

The range of iconic villains in Doctor Who sprawls across time and space, with all manner of sentient beings rising up to contend with the Doctor over the course of the show.

Season 13 looks set to bring back some of the most high profiles baddies to challenge the current crop of companions, and the show’s bosses have teased some of the big returnees.

“Yes, more monsters are coming back,” Chibnall tells the new Doctor Who preview issue of Radio Times, on sale now.

“There are ones who’ve appeared over the past 15 years that are deserving of another visit in the next series. In fact, they’re probably formulating their plans as we speak…”

Now, that leaves the door more than a little wide open for interpretation and debates.

Fans will speculate across the whole spectrum from Sontarans to Ice Warriors to Silurians and back again, while the traumatising Weeping Angels are yet to feature in the Whittaker era and must be a prime candidate for a haunting return.

Unfortunately, some of the lesser-known classic series villains are unlikely to make a comeback if they haven’t already appeared in the modern era.

Who is the new Doctor Who companion?

John Bishop has been unveiled as new companion Dan, who looks set to play a central role in the series going forward.

“If I could tell my younger self that one day I would be asked to step on board the TARDIS, I would never have believed it,” Bishop said in a release.

“It’s an absolute dream come true to be joining Doctor Who and I couldn’t wish for better company than Jodie and Mandip.”

“It’s time for the next chapter of Doctor Who, and it starts with a man called Dan,” added showrunner Chris Chibnall.

“Oh, we’ve had to keep this one secret for a long, long time. Our conversations started with John even before the pandemic hit. The character of Dan was built for him, and it’s a joy to have him aboard the TARDIS.”

So far, we don’t know much about Dan apart from the fact that he appears to be a painter-decorator, though the BBC did offer a few clues.

“As he becomes embroiled in the Doctor’s adventures, Dan will quickly learn there’s more to the Universe(s) than he could ever believe,” the coporation said in a release.

“Travelling through Space and Time alongside the Doctor and Yaz, he’ll face evil alien races beyond his wildest nightmares.”

Will John Barrowman return to Doctor Who?

While John Barrowman made a major comeback for Revolution of the Daleks, it’s unclear if we’ll see him join the gang again.

“I mean if they ever ask Jack back, like I said I’ll come back at the drop of a hat,” Barrowman previously told RadioTimes.com.

“Hopefully I’ll get to work with Jodie, yeah. That would be incredible,” he continued.

“He says ‘I’ll be watching – if she needs me, I’ll be there,’” Barrowman added. “So it’s kind of left on a cliffhanger to see what happens.

“You can read into it all you want, but I’m not saying a thing!”

Will coronavirus affect Doctor Who series 13?

The COVID-19 pandemic shut down all sorts of TV productions and Doctor Who is among those affected.

It appears that filming on season 13 was delayed by several weeks, but still kicked off at roughly the same time of year as was always intended.

However, due to more complex filming practices necessitated by the health crisis, the upcoming season has had to shorten its run by three episodes to ensure production won’t run over.

Conversely, festive special Revolution of the Daleks was filmed prior to the pandemic and so has faced fewer issues.

“I think I’m allowed to say it has been filmed!” Mandip Gill told RadioTimes.com. “Just absolutely by pure luck. I guess it’s the way it always films – they film the special with the series.”

Of course, the lengthy postproduction work required in making the special – including additional dialogue recording (ADR), editing and VFX work – is still being completed, as Chris Chibnall revealed in a recent Doctor Who column.

“Post-production continues on Revolution of the Daleks,” he wrote. “Our brilliant teams are working remotely on the visual effects shots and sending them in.

“Nothing brightens a day like a new FX shot in your inbox, no matter how early the stage it’s at.”

Who will star in Doctor Who series 13? Are Jodie Whittaker or Bradley Walsh leaving?

Incumbent Doctor Jodie Whittaker has confirmed she’ll be back for the next series, reuniting alongside Chris Chibnall for a new series of adventures.

“I’m doing another season,” she said.

“That might be a massive exclusive that I’m not supposed to say, but it’s unhelpful for me to say [I don’t know] because it would be a massive lie!”

However Tosin Cole and Bradley Walsh will not be back for more, with the pair leaving after the special having booked big new roles in US legal drama 61st Street and a remake of The Darling Buds of May respectively. Instead, John Bishop’s new character Dan will take their place.

Meanwhile, Sacha Dhawan has said he’s open to returning again as the Doctor’s nemesis The Master, assuming the fans are keen to have him back.

“There’s been no talk about me coming back,” he told RadioTimes.com. “I know they are planning another series and I’m waiting for that phone call.

“I would really love to come back. I’m just really excited to see, if I do come back, where they’d take the character. Y’know, the Master’s so unpredictable, he can get out of anything! I’m sure he’ll be inclined to make another visit. I hope!”

Towards the end of the series 12 finale there was also a hint that the Master may have escaped another certain death.

“All of you, through here, now!” he can be heard shouting as the Death Particle activates, suggesting that he may have shepherded his new Cyber-Army into a waiting TARDIS and escaped from Gallifrey.

“The thing is… what I love about the Master is that you can put him in the darkest, dangerous, most impossible situations… and he’ll always find a way of getting out of them. How, I don’t know!” Dhawan told RadioTimes.com.

What will happen in Doctor Who series 13?

Plot details of the yet-to-be-filmed series 13 remain unknown, though Chibnall has revealed that clues about what to expect are present in the series 12 finale if you know where to find them – and apparently the plan for the next series is “big” and “ambitious.”

“We are already planning the stories,” Chibnall said. “You’ll realize there are some stories we’re already setting in train for next series. We have very big, ambitious plans for our third series together.”

“Listen, this is going to be an unbelievable series,” added Bradley Walsh. “An unbelievable year of Titanic proportions.”

Rumour has it that the season 13 filming currently underway involves iconic Crimean War nurse Mary Seacole, in keeping with the series’ trend for emotional historical episodes in recent episodes, though this storyline has yet to be confirmed officially.

Meanwhile, certain revelations in the season 12 finale episode The Timeless Children – namely that the Doctor was a being from another dimension who was harvested by the Time Lords for regeneration, and subsequently lived countless lifetimes that were later removed from her mind – are likely to be picked up in season 13 itself.

Perhaps we’ll see the Doctor investigate her past self and work out what missions she completed for the Division, or where she came from in the first place.

It also seems likely that we’ll see more from the “new” incarnation of the Doctor (Jo Martin) introduced in series 12 episode Fugitive of the Judoon, alongside Barrowman’s Captain Jack if he makes another comeback.

And on a smaller note, Mandip Gill has suggested the series will also see Yaz continuing to deal with her former mental health issues.

“It’s part of Yaz’s journey now,” she said. “It will affect, basically, her choices in the future.”

All that, plus the introduction of Bishop’s new character Dan, are sure to make for a busy season.

Who will write Doctor Who series 13?

Series showrunner Chris Chibnall has confirmed he’ll be back in charge for Jodie Whittaker’s third series, following earlier rumours that he might leave the sci-fi drama behind.

“I do know I’m coming back for a third season,” Chibnall said. “Yeah, absolutely.”

It’s currently unknown whether other series 12 writers like Vinay Patel, Pete McTighe, Ed Hime, Maxine Alderton, Charlene James or Nina Metivier will also return, or whether series 11’s Malorie Blackman and Joy Wilkinson could make a comeback.

