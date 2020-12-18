Dancing on Ice 2021 start date, celebrity line-up and judges

As we reach the end of 2020, it’s just about time to turn our attention to next year’s telly – and one of the first shows we’ll be treated to in 2021 is the return of Dancing on Ice for a 13th series.

The Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up was announced back in October, with Jason Donovan, Denise Van Outen and Myleene Klass among the celebrities set to take to the ice.

This series is set to be bigger and better, following the coronavirus lockdown period which put a hold on filming for multiple shows at ITV.

And ITV has now confirmed when we can expect to see the new series return in the New Year, with a new teaser trailer offering a first glimpse of the celebrities as they rehearse for the big show.

So when is the skating show back? Are Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield returning to present? And will we be seeing Torvil, Dean, Ashley and John on the panel for another year running? (We certainly hope so!)

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Dancing on Ice back?

The 13th series has been confirmed to begin on Sunday 17th January 2021, with episodes continuing to air on Sunday evenings until the winner is crowned in the grand final.

Dancing on Ice judges and hosts

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are expected to reprise their role as hosts on the show while Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean will return as judges.

John Barrowman joined the panel on the last series, alongside fan favourite Ashley Banjo.

Who is in the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up?

There are 12 stars joining the series, with some pretty big names involved!

Actress and TV presenter Denise Van Outen, singer Myleene Klass and Emmerdale star Joe-Warren Plant are among those taking part, as are former sprinter Colin Jackson and comedian Rufus Hound.

Coronation star Faye Brookes, former Neighbours actor, Jason Donovan, and DJ Sonny Jay will also be hoping to impress the judges, with other contestants including former Olympic skier Graham Bell and TV personality Rebekah Vardy.

Finally, musician and rapper Lady Leshurr and reality TV star Billie Shepherd will also be taking to the ice.

For more information about those taking parts, including which professional skater they have each been partnered out, check out our Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up page.

Dancing on Ice 2021 trailer

Fans were given their first glimpse of this year’s batch of celebs in a promo clip that was released in December 2020, which also confirmed the series start date. Take a look below:

Who won Dancing on Ice 2020?

2020’s series was won by actor and presenter Joe Swash.

The finale saw Joe and Perri and their respective pro partners Alex Murphy and Vanessa Bauer take to the ring for one last dance, after Libby Clegg just missed out on the final two. Each couple earned perfect scores from the judges, but ultimately, the public vote saw Joe and Alex’s Bolero come out on top.

Dancing on Ice will return in 2021.