Who are the Dancing on Ice 2020 professionals?

The 14th series of Dancing on Ice is just around the corner, with the Dancing on Ice 2022 line-up now confirmed.

This year’s contestants list includes the likes of Liberty Poole, Kimberly Wyatt, Brendan Cole, Rachel Stevens and more.

With the celebs now revealed, many will be wondering which professional skater they’ll be partnered with.

Fans of the show might be surprised to hear there are three brand-new additions to the professional line-up, as world class competitive figure skaters Morgan Swales, Tippy Packard and Colin Grafton join the ITV2 skating show.

As well as this, some of our fave pros will be returning to the rink for the 14th series.

From old favourites to new faces, here are all the professional skaters you’ll see in action on Dancing on Ice 2022.

Morgan Swales

Instagram/ @morgan_swales.x

Age: 22

Accolades: Ninth at the Ladies 2019 British Figure Skating Championships

Instagram: @morgan_swales.x

Competitive GBR figure skater Morgan Swales credits Dancing On Ice with inspiring her to skate. She decided to take up the sport at the age of nine after watching the show. Now at 22, with national and international accolades and fresh from working on Netflix series Zero Chill she’s joining the team.

Tippy Packard

Instagram/@tippy_packard

Age: 25

Accolades: Three time Hong Kong National Champion

Instagram: @tippy_packard

Three-time Hong Kong Champion and World Figure Skating competitor, Tippy Packard (full name Tiffany Packard Yu), has toured over 40 countries as a show skater after retiring from the competitive sport.

With a wealth of experience in coaching the next generation of figure skaters, Tippy is bringing her skills to the show.

Colin Grafton

Instagram/@colin_grafton

Age: 30

Accolades: 2012 U.S. Junior bronze medallist

Instagram: @colin_grafton

Colin Grafton started skating at the age of seven, after being inspired by the 1998 winter Olympics. He went on to compete internationally as a pairs skater for Team USA. After his competitive career, Colin has skated in some of the most prestigious and glamorous ice shows worldwide.

Matt Evers

Age: 45

Accolades: Gold at US Junior Championships

Instagram: @themattevers

Appearing on every series since it launched in 2006, Evers will return to the 14th series early next year. Last year, Matt was paired with Denise Van Outen. Denise dropped out of the competition due to a shoulder injury and Matt continued in the competition with actress Faye Brookes after her partner Hamish Gaman left the series due to an ongoing injury. The year before, Evers was part of the show’s first same-sex partnership with Ian “H from Steps” Watkins.

Andy Buchanan

Instagram/@andybuchanan2

Accolades: Seven times Western Canadian Champion

Instagram: @andybuchanan2

Andy Buchanan is a Canadian ice dancer from Wabumun, Alberta. He began figure skating at just seven and went on to become a seven times Western Canadian Champion, including both junior and senior titles, and singles and pairs skating. He joined the series in 2014. He is married to fellow pro skater Robin Johnstone.

Robin Johnstone

ITV

Accolades: Robin has played Mulan, Jane from Tarzan and Princess Jasmine in Disney on Ice

Twitter: @IceJohnstone

Robin is a professional ice dancer hailing from Canada. She is married to fellow pro Andy Buchanan.

Born in Steinbach, Manitoba, Johnstone has been skating since she was just two years old, and decided to go pro when she turned 20.

She first appeared on Dancing on Ice back in 2013 and 2014, before returning in 2021 when she was partnered with comedian Rufus Hound.

Karina Manta

Instagram/@karinamanta

Age: 25

Accolades: Former competitive ice dancer

Instagram: @karinamanta

Manta previously competed in ice dance with Jonathan Thompson. Manta has partnered with ice dancer Joseph Johnson since 2013. Together, Manta and Johnson received their first Grand Prix assignment in 2018, competing at Skate America where fhey finished in 10th place. In 2019m Manta announced that she was stepping away from competitive figure skating. She joined Dancing on Ice in 2021.

Joe Johnson

Instagram/@joejohnsononice

Accolades: Professional figure skater

Instagram: @joejohnsonice

Joe Johnson is a professional ice skater based in Colorado. He joined the series in 2021, alongside his skating partner Karina Manta.

The pair have competed in Skate America, the US International Classic, US National Championships and the Midwestern Sectional Championships.

Angela Egan

ITV

Age: 34

Accolades: Former Disney on Ice star

Instagram: @theangelaegan

Angela Egan hails from Greenock in Scotland has ice skated since she was 10 years old.

She trained at the Greenock Waterfront ice rink and was a member of the Paisley Lagoon Skating Club.

Egan is the current reinging champ after winning the 13th series with Radio DJ Sonny Jay.

Lukasz Rozycki

Age: 41



Accolades: Placed third in Junior Grand Prix, the Sofia Cup



Husband to fellow pro Alexandra Schauman, Lukasz will be hoping for a better finish this year – he was eliminated first with Myleene Klass last year.

Mark Hanretty

Age: 38



Accolades: Placed third in British Championships in 2010



Instagram: @markhanretty

Since joining the show in series six in 2011, Mark is yet to make it past week six of the contest. For the 2021 series he was partnered with Billie Faiers, however, the reality TV star withdrew from the competition and the pair finished in 10th place as a result.

Brendyn Hatfield

Age: 36

Accolade: Disney on Ice performer

Instagram: @brendynhatfield

Brendyn joined the series in 2o2o, so this will be his third time on the show. He is husband to reserve skater Jessica Hatfield.

Alexandra Schauman

Age: 41



Accolades: 7th place in Junior Ladies’ Single at Finnish championships



Instagram: @alex_lukasz

The Finnish ice dancer is the show’s returning champ: she won the 2019 contest with former Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan.

Vanessa Bauer

Age: 25



Accolades: German National Junior Pairs’ champion in 2013



Instagram: @vanessabauer_skatesWinning Dancing on Ice on her first appearance in 2018 with reality star Jake Quickenden, Vanessa also made it to the 2019 final with Love Island’s Wes Nelson and again in 2o20 with Perri Kiely. In 2021, she finished in eighth place with actor Joe-Warren Plant.

**Reserve Dancers**

Sylvain Longchambon

Age: 39

Accolades: Bronze medal winner at 2002 French Championships

Instagram: @slongchambon

Although a regular performer on the show, this year Sylvain won’t have a celeb partner.

Jessica Hatfield

Age: 33

2020 marks Jessica’s first time on the show. She is married to fellow pro Brendyn Hatfield.

Dancing on Ice returns to ITV in early 2022