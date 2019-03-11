"I can’t believe it," Jordan said after the final results were announced. "Oh my gosh. I couldn’t have given any more."

The pair were up against Love Island's Wes Nelson and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who claimed second place. Singer Saara Aalto was eliminated earlier in the show, despite achieving perfect 40s with pro partner Hamish Gaman.

Earlier in the show Holly Willoughby highlighted Jordan's injury: "I want to point out that you are here tonight with a very serious injury in your shoulder, aren’t you?"

More like this

Jordan appeared reluctant to talk about the injury, replying: "I am. But I didn't want to talk about that."

Many viewers took to social media to congratulate Jordan on his "well deserved" win.

Zoe Ball, who presents Strictly's It Takes Two, wrote on Twitter that she was "chuffed" for Jordan. "Finally a trophy for you baby," she added.

However, some viewers thought that it seemed unfair that Jordan, a professional dancer, was in the final, preferring Love Island's Nelson who has "no background in dancing".

Advertisement

Do you think James Jordan was a worthy winner?