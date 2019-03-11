James Jordan crowned Dancing on Ice 2019 champion
The Strictly pro dancer claimed victory after an impressive rendition of Torvill and Dean's Bolero
Former Strictly Come Dancing pro James Jordan was crowned this year's winner of Dancing on Ice on Sunday night — despite previously sustaining a shoulder injury during training.
Jordan and his skating partner Alexandra Schauman performed a jaw-dropping rendition of Bolero, the skating routine that won gold for judges Jayne Torvill and Chris Dean at the 1984 Winter Olympics.
"I can’t believe it," Jordan said after the final results were announced. "Oh my gosh. I couldn’t have given any more."
The pair were up against Love Island's Wes Nelson and his professional partner Vanessa Bauer, who claimed second place. Singer Saara Aalto was eliminated earlier in the show, despite achieving perfect 40s with pro partner Hamish Gaman.
Earlier in the show Holly Willoughby highlighted Jordan's injury: "I want to point out that you are here tonight with a very serious injury in your shoulder, aren’t you?"
Jordan appeared reluctant to talk about the injury, replying: "I am. But I didn't want to talk about that."
Many viewers took to social media to congratulate Jordan on his "well deserved" win.
Zoe Ball, who presents Strictly's It Takes Two, wrote on Twitter that she was "chuffed" for Jordan. "Finally a trophy for you baby," she added.
However, some viewers thought that it seemed unfair that Jordan, a professional dancer, was in the final, preferring Love Island's Nelson who has "no background in dancing".
