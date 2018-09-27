Accessibility Links

Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey takes centre stage in first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix

James McAvoy, Jennifer Lawrence and Michael Fassbender also star in the upcoming superhero film

Sophie Turner in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

“She’s all rage, pain – and it’s all coming out at once.”

The first trailer for X-Men: Dark Phoenix has been released, starring Sophie Turner as a much darker Jean Grey.

The new superhero film will see the X-Men go up against one of their own after Grey begins to lose her grip on her powers, and they threaten to overwhelm her — with apocalyptic consequences.

The trailer features an ominous flashback to the car crash that killed both of Grey’s parents, before cutting back to present day, where a guilty-looking Professor Xavier (James McAvoy) admits to Mystique (Jennifer Lawrence) that he’s been concealing the extent of Grey’s powers from everyone — including Grey herself.

“I had to keep her stable,” he tells Mystique. “I protected her.”

“From the truth? There’s another word for that,” Mystique responds.

An official synopsis teases that the film will see Grey hit by a mysterious cosmic force during a rescue mission in space, which affects her powers.

“Once she returns home, this force not only makes her infinitely more powerful, but far more unstable,” the synopsis states.

“With Jean spiralling out of control, and hurting the ones she loves most, she begins to unravel the very fabric that holds the X-Men together.

“Now, with this family falling apart, they must find a way to unite — not only to save Jean’s soul, but to save our very planet from aliens who wish to weaponise this force and rule the galaxy.”

X: Men Dark Phoenix will hit cinemas on Valentine’s Day 2019

All about X-Men: Dark Phoenix

