New trailer for Tom Hardy’s Venom finally reveals Venom

Hardy stars as the titular anti-hero alongside Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate

Tom Hardy as Venom (Sony, BA)

A new trailer for the Tom Hardy-led superhero film Venom has been released, and it’s finally given us our first glimpse of the titular anti-hero.

The film, which also stars Michelle Williams, Riz Ahmed and Jenny Slate, is the origin story of Venom, an alien symbiote from the Spider-Man comics who bonds with a human host (Hardy’s Eddie Brockman) and uses his body to do its evil bidding.

The clip sees journalist Brockman accidentally come across the villainous life-form while investigating a corrupt businessman (Ahmed). Check it out below.

Venom is a Spider-Man spin-off , and the film is set to begin Sony’s Marvel Universe, which will run concurrently alongside Marvel’s own Cinematic Universe (MCU). Sony Pictures owns the rights to Spider-Man, though they have agreed a deal with Marvel which has allowed the MCU to re-introduce a new and improved version of the web-slinger (as portrayed by Tom Holland) in their recent films. The deal is set to expire after the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequel, which means the future of the Spider-Man universe could be up in the air.

There are rumours that Holland’s MCU Spider-Man could make an appearance in Venom, representing an unprecedented moulding of the two cinematic worlds – but we won’t know for sure until the film is released later in the year.

Venom is set to be released in UK cinemas on 5th October 2018

All about Venom

Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock/Venom (Sony, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

