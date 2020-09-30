What is BritBox? BBC and ITV’s answer to Netflix in the UK

The BBC and ITV’s answer to Netflix, BritBox is the British broadcasters’ “joint vision” for a streaming service in the UK.

The platform promises the biggest collection of British TV content ever assembled in one place – from Jane Austen-style period dramas to beloved British comedies – as well as new commissions specifically tailored for the service.

Internationally renowned British shows including Downton Abbey, Broadchurch, Extras, Love Island, and Wolf Hall, are all available to watch on BritBox now – check out our guide to the best BritBox picks.

The streaming platform’s high-profile revival of Spitting Image – the satirical 1980s puppet show – is the first of hopefully many flagship original series to tempt new subscribers.

The service also includes content from Channel 4 and Channel 5.

What is BritBox?

Launching as a joint venture between ITV and the BBC, the UK-based pay streaming service will provide access to archive British TV shows and will commission new programmes. BritBox already exists in the US and is said to have exceeded expectations there, currently boasting over half a million subscribers.

According to ITV CEO Carolyn McCall, “BritBox will be the home for the best of British creativity – celebrating the best of the past, the best of today and investing in new British originated content in the future.”

BBC Director General Tony Hall, meanwhile, describes it as: “a new streaming service delivering the best home-grown content to the public who love it best. The service will have everything from old favourites to recent shows and brand new commissions.”

When did BritBox launch?

BritBox quietly launched on 7th November in the UK – following the conclusion of a beta trial phase that had begun in mid-October.

How much does BritBox cost?

Britbox costs £5.99 per month. However, new users can enjoy a 30-day free trial.

How to watch BritBox

You can sign up to Britbox via the service’s website. You can also sign up to the service via the ITV Hub.

The Britbox app is also available to download on the following devices…

Apple TV

Select Samsung smart TVs

iPhone

iPod touch

iPad

Android phones and tablets

What shows are on BritBox?

BritBox features an archive of British shows plus new commissions made for the service – a mixture of genres in all likelihood.

Read RadioTimes.com‘s guide to the best TV shows on Britbox, including the incoming new series of Spitting Image, which will launch exclusively on the service.

You can also read our comprehensive list of absolutely everything that’s available on BritBox right now.

Will BritBox replace iPlayer?

The BBC and ITV say it will not affect the way their catch-up services BBC iPlayer and the ITV Hub operate as BritBox will not have access to the current or recently aired shows the existing services carry. New shows are likely to move on to BritBox only after they have been made available on catch-up first.

The decision does mean that British broadcasters are likely to stop licensing their archive material to other streaming services such as Netflix in an attempt to drive subscribers to the new UK service. However, the full details will be confirmed when both ITV and the BBC finalise their formal legal agreement.

When will shows move from iPlayer and ITV Hub to BritBox?

ITV shows will move to BritBox after 30 days on ITV Hub, while BBC shows will spend 12 months on iPlayer before migrating to the new streaming service.

Is BritBox available on Sky?

No, BritBox is not yet available on Sky channels.

I already pay the BBC a licence fee, why should I pay again?

BritBox will not take any money from the licence fee to pay for its set up or to make its new programmes, and by making older archive shows available it is providing a new service to anything that exists.

BBC Director General Tony Hall compares the situation to the pre-internet streaming era, in which viewers paid a second time to watch shows at home.

“Go back to the world of DVDs,” he said. “When you saw a show, the only chance then to watch it again was months later when the DVD came out, if indeed it came out. And that was the BBC saying, look there’s a secondary market, you pay for content after we’ve shown it. this is just a modern day version of that, and an even better version of that, because it used to be infuriating when you saw a programme on the TV and you couldn’t get a hold of it on DVD. Now we put all the content that our license fee payers put in, it’ll be there on iPlayer for a year.”

Will BBC and ITV shows be removed from streaming services?

Yes, for the most part. BritBox will “bring home iconic shows such as Gavin & Stacey, Victoria, Happy Valley, Broadchurch, Les Miserables, The Office and Benidorm, which will be on the service at launch or come onto the service shortly after when licences with other SVODs end,” according to a release from the BBC and ITV.

“Largely, and certainly in the medium term, what is on Netflix will not be on BritBox, what is on Disney will not be on BritBox and what is on BritBox will not be on those services,” McCall says. “They will be unique, they will be distinctive. We are not doing what Netflix does, it is totally complementary.”

How much money are the BBC and ITV putting into BritBox?

ITV has pledged to invest up to £65m in the joint venture over the next two years. The BBC has not made an investment, but Hall says they will invest “tens of millions” into original content.

Is Channel 4 on BritBox?

Channel 4 is part of BritBox – however, its TV content, as well as movies courtesy of Film4, won’t arrive on BritBox until 2020.

BritBox will bring All 4 to the service in Spring 2020, with new series being available 31 days following transmission of the last episode on Channel 4. Film4 will follow later in 2020.

Why is this happening now?

All UK broadcasters are very nervous about the market power of Amazon and Netflix.

Netflix

There is also growing demand in the UK for such streaming services, with more than 12 million households signed up to at least one. Meanwhile, research commissioned by ITV shows that desire for UK-produced content is high, with 43% of all online homes interested in subscribing to a new service which features British shows. This increases to over 50% in homes that already have a Netflix subscription.

Haven’t we been here before?

Yes. BritBox is highly reminiscent of a scheme devised more than a decade ago called Project Kangaroo. Like the new plan, Kangaroo was a proposed video-on-demand service from the BBC, ITV and Channel 4 but was strangled at birth in 2007. After two years of wrangling, the Competition Commission ruled that the project was too much of a threat to the UK VOD market and it was scuppered. So what’s changed?

In recent months, there have been positive soundings from the regulators and broadcasting watchdog Ofcom that they would now be amenable to the new service, no doubt at least partly due to the proliferation of streaming services since the idea was last mooted. And while formal approval will be required from the Competition Commission and Ofcom, this is unlikely to be a problem.

What are the challenges for BritBox?

There are many, and experts are divided over the likely success of the new service. BritBox will be facing established competitors Netflix, which launched in the UK in 2012, and Amazon which rebranded its video service LoveFilm as Amazon Prime Video in 2014.

Netflix signed up 125 million subscribers globally over seven years – can BritBox hope to emulate that scale? No one UK player is powerful enough on its own which is why public service broadcasters in Britain need to put aside their differences and work in unison. The absence of Channel 4 and Sky in this deal could be an issue. And that’s even before we ask whether cash-strapped British consumers, who are already spending elsewhere, are prepared to fork out for yet another TV streaming subscription…

