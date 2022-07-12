Get Amazon Prime Video channels for 99p this Prime Day

Amazon Prime Video subscribers will already be aware that you pay £7.99 a month for the service — after the 30-day free trial, of course — and there are other channels that you can choose to include for an additional monthly price.

Prime Day 2022 is an excellent excuse to purchase the things that have been sat in your virtual basket, and streaming services are no exception.

The extra channels usually cost about a fiver extra each. BritBox, for example, will set you back an additional £5.99, Starzplay is also £5.99, and Discovery Plus is £6.99. These channels usually come with a free trial, too, so you can try the subscription service before you fully commit.

If you've been keeping up to date with our other Prime Day deal announcements, you'll probably be expecting a huge discount on Amazon Prime Video channels... Well, your wish is our command!

Get selected Amazon Prime Video channels, like BritBox, Starzplay and Discovery Plus for just 99p for the first month. And that's not all, the free trial that usually comes with these channels will be thrown in as well. That's a whole lot of content for the price of three Freddos.

Let's find out more about the channels you can buy for under a quid.

What are the Amazon Prime Video 99p channels?

This Prime Day deal gets you selected channels, including BritBox, Starzplay and Discovery Plus, for just 99p for the first month.

BritBox is the UK's answer to Netflix. It's a streaming service that hosts the best of British boxsets, whether that’s comedy, drama, documentaries or reality TV, from Broadchurch and Doctor Who to The Thick Of It and Sanditon. Not to mention the eclectic movies it has, too, like This Is England, Wild Rose, and The Inbetweeners Movie. It's usually £5.99 a month to watch via Amazon Prime Video, but this Prime Day, you can get it for 99p for the first month, as well as the free seven-day trial.

Starzplay originally launched in the US, and made its way to UK shores in 2018 where it found its home on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming service boasts plenty of original and exclusive shows like Outlander, The Great, and Gaslit starring Julia Roberts, as well as blockbusters such as The Danish Girl and Anna Karenina. Like BritBox, Starzplay is usually £5.99 per month, but is 99p for Prime Day.

Discovery Plus lets you enjoy channels like Eurosport. This sporting service provides European and international sporting events, such as the Australian Open, the Welsh Open, Tour de La Provence, and the Olympic games. Discovery Plus also includes great shows such as Man v Food, The Staircase, Most Haunted, Wheeler Dealers, and Escape to the Country. This channel is 99p for the first month in the Prime Day sale, and is usually £6.99 per month.

There are a number of other channels also discounted to only 99p, including Shudder and Acorn TV.

How to get Amazon Prime Video channels for 99p

Amazon Prime Video is £7.99 per month after your 30-day free trial has ended, then you can choose to include additional channels in your viewing experience for a monthly cost. This Prime Day 2022, a selection of those channels will be on sale for 99p for the first month.

Prime Day 2022 is taking place on the 12th and 13th July, and it's exclusive to Prime members.

