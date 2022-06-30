Serena Williams took to the court in her first Grand Slam appearance in a year; the seven-time Wimbledon winner who has played professional tennis for 27 years was up against French player Harmony Tan. In an epic Centre Court match, Williams bowed out to Tan following a final set tie-break.

The first few days at Wimbledon have been ones for the history books.

Former champion Rafael Nadal was also put through his paces against Argentine Francisco Cerúndolo. Plus, we have star players Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, and US Open champion Emma Raducanu playing on the Centre Court today. It’s set to be a nail-biting experience for Wimbledon fans, but after 135 editions of the tennis tournament, we've learnt to expect the unexpected.

Founded in 1877, Wimbledon is the oldest tennis tournament in the world. It’s been held at the All England Club in Wimbledon, in the 'Big Smoke', since its creation. With a championship this big, it’s no surprise that it’s garnered some traditions over the years. Things like wearing white, Pimm’s, ball boys and girls, and consuming strawberries and cream are all synonymous with Wimbledon. In fact, in 2017, tennis-lovers made their way through 34,000 kilograms of strawberries and 10,000 litres of cream. That’s a big tummy ache.

Whether you’re taking part in these traditions — sunburn included — from the All England Club or in front of your TV, our carefully selected merchandise is guaranteed to get you in the tennis mood. Treat yourself to some merch, like a Wimbledon bucket hat, share a delicious hamper with your fellow tennis-lovers, or gift a pair of novelty tennis socks to a Wimbledon fanatic in your circle. There’s plenty of merchandise to choose from, so let’s take a look.

Best Wimbledon merchandise at a glance

Best Wimbledon merchandise to buy this year

Wimbledon Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt, £90

A bear-y nice T-shirt Mr Porter

You might have to bear with the new Wimbledon judge, he’s only just received his umpiring koalifications! This soft, cotton tee features Ralph Lauren’s iconic teddy bear mascot dressed up for a day of officiating. It’s a stylish way of commemorating the tennis tournament.

Buy the Wimbledon Printed Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt for £90 at Mr Porter

Wimbledon Garden Gin, £38.50

With ingredients from Wimbledon Common itself Master of Malt

If you can’t make it to Wimbledon this year, you might as well taste it, right? Wimbledon Garden Gin mixes juniper, gorse and heather from Wimbledon Common with liquorice, lemon, Wimbledon honey and Cascade hops from a brewery local to the South West London district. It's perfect for a refreshing G&T while you’re rooting for your favourite player to make it to the finals.

Buy the Wimbledon Garden Gin for £38.50 at Master of Malt

Wimbledon 2022 Championships Towel, £35

Celebrate 100 years of Centre Court Christy

This green and purple striped towel commemorates 100 years of Centre Court: the main court at Wimbledon, where we’ll see some of our favourite sportspeople, like Emma Raducanu, play very soon.

Buy the Wimbledon 2022 Championships Towel for £35 at Christy

Jolly Ginger Andy Biscuit, £7.95

Gingerbread Murray Biscuiteers

Enjoy watching tennis superstar Andy Murray play while nibbling on a gingerbread Andy Murray. This wonderfully iced gingerbread man, complete with detailed tennis shoes, tastes as good as he looks.

Buy the Jolly Ginger Andy Biscuit for £7.95 at Biscuiteers

Adult Tennis Racket, £9.99

Game, set, match! Decathlon

If watching Wimbledon has inspired you to practise your backhand, you’ll need a tennis racket. This competitively-priced racket from Decathlon is perfect for beginners. But who knows, you might be giving Novak Djokovic a run for his money soon, in which case Decathlon has a whole range of rackets for you to upgrade to.

Buy an Adult Tennis Racket for £9.99 at Decathlon

Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Reversible Embroidered Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat, £65

Keep cool courtside Mr Porter

This fully-reversible bucket hat is cut from cotton-twill with a structured brim which is guaranteed to keep you cool when courtside.

Buy the Wimbledon Reversible Embroidered Cotton-Twill Bucket Hat for £65 at Mr Porter

Roger That Tote Shopper, £10.99

Roger that! Amazon

Roger Federer might not be playing Wimbledon this year, but that doesn’t mean we can’t pay tribute to the former No.1 tennis player in the world with this ‘Roger That’ tote bag. The shopper comes in 10 different colours and is plenty big enough to store your Wimbledon essentials, like sunglasses, strawberries, cream, and a large jug of Pimm’s.

Buy the Roger That Tote Shopper for £10.99 at Amazon

Strawberries and Cream Biscuits, £10.95

A sweet treat Biscuiteers

Why do we eat strawberries and cream at Wimbledon? Well, back in the day, strawberries were only available for a few weeks of the year, and those few weeks happened to coincide with Wimbledon, so that’s what the tennis-goers ate. In 2022, you can buy pots of the dessert courtside. Or, you could treat yourself to vanilla biscuits with two strawberries and a pot of cream iced on them.

Buy Strawberries and Cream Biscuits for £10.95 at Biscuiteers

Ralph Lauren Kids Wimbledon Sweatbands, £27

For up-and-coming tennis stars Harrods

These navy Ralph Lauren sweatbands are perfect for the budding tennis star in your life.

Buy the Ralph Lauren Kids Wimbledon Sweatbands for £27 at Harrods

Wimbledon Lane Small Bumbag, £57

This bag is kind to the planet, too Radley

For a compact and comfortable bumbag that’s kind to the planet, too, look no further than this one from Radley. Complete with the signature Scottie dog detail, this bag is made from polyester which has come from recycled bottles.

Buy the Wimbledon Lane Small Bumbag for £57 at Radley

Fortnum's Picnic Essentials, £85

We'll have a scotch egg and a large glass of prosecco, please Fortnum & Mason

If you’re watching Wimbledon from home, we can think of no better way to enjoy it than with this luxury picnic hamper. Treat yourself to Fortnum and Mason’s Picnic Essentials — ‘what are picnic essentials?’ we hear you cry! Well, a chicken and ham pie, scotch eggs, a cheeseboard, salmon pâté, dill and mustard sauce, crackers, caramelised red onion marmalade, plus a bottle of Prosecco. Yum!

Buy Fortnum's Picnic Essentials for £85 at Fortnum and Mason

Woman's Tennis Poster, £18.93

Best served with an ace Redbubble

Here’s some tennis trivia for you: when serving, a player must place the ball in their opponent’s service box. An ace is a serve that successfully lands in the box without touching the opponent’s racquet, hence why it’s best served with one.

Buy the Woman's Tennis Poster for £18.93 at Redbubble

Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Tennis Skort, £125

Tennis whites Harrods

Tennis players wear white in order to avoid sweat patches appearing on coloured clothing. It’s an outdated rule going back to the Victorian era, but this white Ralph Lauren tennis skort sure does look cute.

Buy the Ralph Lauren Wimbledon Tennis Skort for £125 at Harrods

The Best of Sport & Leisure Board Game, £16

Test your sports trivia The Works

Game, set, match! This board game will test sports-lovers on their sport and leisure knowledge.

Buy the Best of Sport & Leisure Board Game for £16 at The Works

Tennis Mug, £5

It's Marks vs Spencer Marks and Spencer

This vintage-inspired mug features two tennis stars, appropriately named Marks and Spencer, battling it out at the Wimbledon final to an anticipating crowd. The china mug is microwavable and dishwasher safe, so the only thing you have to worry about is spilling your tea when the games get too intense.

Buy the Tennis Mug for £5 at Marks and Spencer

Do Not Disturb, I'm Watching Tennis Socks, £6.99

You better not eat those crisps near me! Amazon

We all know a tennis fan who would shoot you a disgusted look if you so much as breathed near them while the tennis is on. For that person in your life, get them these novelty socks which read ‘Do Not Disturb, I'm Watching Tennis’.

Buy the ‘Do Not Disturb, I'm Watching Tennis’ socks for £6.99 at Amazon

Seconds Strawberries Small Straight Jug, £16

Pour cream over your strawberries in true Wimbledon fashion Emma Bridgewater

Buy this sweet jug to pour cream all over your fresh strawberries. If you weren’t lucky enough to get to Wimbledon this year, the strawberries and cream combo is the next best thing.

Buy the Seconds Strawberries Small Straight Jug for £16 at Emma Bridgewater

Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin, £22.50

A smashing tipple Waitrose

This Sipsmith gin is making a smashing return for the 2022 championships. The Strawberry Smash Gin is made with real Wimbledon strawberries grown specifically for this year’s tournament, and Sipsmith recommends you serve your gin (and mixer of choice) with a twist of lime peel and freshly sliced strawberry — we won’t disagree with that.

Buy some Sipsmith Strawberry Smash Gin for £22.50 at Fortnum and Mason

Advertisement

Check out some more gifts with our best tech gifts guide. In London for Wimbledon? Why not treat yourself to a West End show, too.