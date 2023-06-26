This year, in our Wimbledon special issue of Radio Times , we asked Tim Henman and Annabel Croft their pick of the men and women to watch in the tournament.

It's that time of year again when tennis fans rejoice at the return of Wimbledon to their TV screens. There is something rather comforting about the rituals of watching Wimbledon, reminding us that players may come and go, but some things never change...

Elsewhere, the BBC's tennis correspondent Russell Fuller goes in search of the motivation behind defending men's champion Novak Djokovic's seemingly unstoppable drive. We also hear from Clare Balding, who will be stepping into the role of main presenter this year.

Watch the cover come to life

This year's Wimbledon cover was illustrated exclusively for Radio Times by Stephen Mullership.

