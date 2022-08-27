When is Wimbledon 2023? Dates, times and ticket ballot

And for those only able to watch on TV, it provides a sensational reminder that summer has arrived and has the power to thrill audiences across the land – all without paying a penny.

Wimbledon is the No.1 highlight of the annual British sporting calendar. It never fails to draw in the crowds and send them home happy.

Reigning champion Novak Djokovic was pushed all the way by a ferocious Nick Kyrgios in 2022, while Elena Rybakina went all the way in the women's tournament to secure the title.

Of course, there's still plenty of tennis throughout the rest of the year, but many fans will already be looking way ahead to the next Wimbledon with a chance of tickets coming up.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the dates for Wimbledon 2023 as well as the window of opportunity for the ticket ballot.

When is Wimbledon 2023?

Wimbledon 2023 will begin on Monday 3rd July 2023 and run until the men's singles final on Sunday 16th July 2023.

As ever, the classic two-week format will return, but the tournament will start one week later than usual due to a schedule change from the All England Club.

The middle Sunday will feature a full day of play once again after being introduced in 2022.

Wimbledon 2023 schedule

Monday 3rd July – Tuesday 4th July

Men’s and Women's Singles First Round

Wednesday 5th July – Thursday 6th July

Men’s and Women's Singles Second Round

Friday 7th July – Saturday 8th July

Men’s and Women's Singles Third Round

Sunday 9th July – Monday 10th July

Men’s and Women's Singles Fourth Round

Tuesday 11th July – Wednesday 12th July

Men’s and Women's Singles Quarter-Finals

Thursday 13th July

Women's Singles Semi-Finals

Friday 14th July

Men’s Singles Semi-Finals

Saturday 15th July

Women's Singles Final / Men’s Doubles Final

Sunday 16th July

Men’s Singles Final / Women's Doubles Final

Wimbledon 2023 ticket ballot

The Wimbledon 2023 ticket ballot will open soon, expected to be September/October 2022.

The ballot will be held exclusively online this year and you can find out all the details, as well as sign up for updates, on the official Wimbledon website.

