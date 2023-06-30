We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.

Wimbledon draw 2023

Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:

Now we bring you all of the notable matches from the first round, to make it easier to pick out the biggest head-to-heads, as well as our projections for later in the tournament.

Men's singles draw – notable first round matches

Selected highlight matches.

Carlos Alcaraz v Jérémy Chardy

Matteo Berrettini v Lorenzo Sonego

Cam Norrie v Tomáš Macháč

Ryan Peniston v Andy Murray

Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas

David Goffin v Nick Kyrgios

Albert Ramos-Viñolas v Hubert Hurkacz

Novak Djokovic v Pedro Cachín

Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

Carlos Alcaraz v Holger Rune

Daniil Medvedev v Stefanos Tsitsipas

Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud

Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic

Women's singles draw – notable first round matches

All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.

Iga Świątek v Zhu Lin

Katie Swan v Belinda Bencic

Jodie Burrage v Caty McNally

Venus Williams v Elina Svitolina

Sofia Kenin v Coco Gauff

Shelby Rogers v Elena Rybakina

Katie Boulter v Daria Saville

Heather Watson v Barbora Krejčíková

Panna Udvardy v Aryna Sabalenka

Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals

Iga Świątek v Coco Gauff

Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia

Elena Rybakina v Ons Jabeur

Maria Sakkari v Aryna Sabalenka

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

Wimbledon route to the final 2023

Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match.

Novak Djokovic

R1 – Cachín

R2 – Thompson

R3 – Etcheverry

R4 – Musetti

QF – Rublev

SF – Ruud

F – Alcaraz

Carlos Alcaraz

R1 – Chardy

R2 – Muller

R3 – Jarry

R4 – Zverev

QF – Rune

SF – Medvedev

F – Djokovic

Andy Murray

R1 - Peniston

R2 - Tsitsipas

R3 - Shelton

R4 - Norrie

QF - Medvedev

SF - Alcaraz

F - Djokovic

Iga Swiatek

R1 – Zhu

R2 – Trevisan

R3 – Martic

R4 – Bencic

QF – Gauff

SF – Pegula

F – Sabalenka

Aryna Sabalenka

R1 – Udvardy

R2 – Gracheva

R3 – Begu

R4 – Muchova

QF – Sakkari

SF – Rybakina

F – Świątek

