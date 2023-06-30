Wimbledon tournament tree 2023: Route to the final and projected matches after draw
Check out the notable matches from the first round, and projections going forward, following the Wimbledon draw 2023.
The Wimbledon draw is complete and the tournament tree has been laid out, giving tennis fans plenty to scour before the competition kicks off at SW19 on Monday.
RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about the Wimbledon draw 2023, including notable matches in the first round featuring seeded and British players.
We have also modelled the route to the final for several top contenders and fan favourites, as well as projected quarter-finals based on likely winners in the previous rounds.
Wimbledon draw 2023
Wimbledon have produced fully printable tournament trees for the men's and women's singles tournaments. Check out the links below:
Now we bring you all of the notable matches from the first round, to make it easier to pick out the biggest head-to-heads, as well as our projections for later in the tournament.
Men's singles draw – notable first round matches
Selected highlight matches.
- Carlos Alcaraz v Jérémy Chardy
- Matteo Berrettini v Lorenzo Sonego
- Cam Norrie v Tomáš Macháč
- Ryan Peniston v Andy Murray
- Dominic Thiem v Stefanos Tsitsipas
- David Goffin v Nick Kyrgios
- Albert Ramos-Viñolas v Hubert Hurkacz
- Novak Djokovic v Pedro Cachín
Men's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- Carlos Alcaraz v Holger Rune
- Daniil Medvedev v Stefanos Tsitsipas
- Jannik Sinner v Casper Ruud
- Andrey Rublev v Novak Djokovic
Women's singles draw – notable first round matches
All matches featuring seeded players. Plus selected matches.
- Iga Świątek v Zhu Lin
- Katie Swan v Belinda Bencic
- Jodie Burrage v Caty McNally
- Venus Williams v Elina Svitolina
- Sofia Kenin v Coco Gauff
- Shelby Rogers v Elena Rybakina
- Katie Boulter v Daria Saville
- Heather Watson v Barbora Krejčíková
- Panna Udvardy v Aryna Sabalenka
Women's singles draw – projected quarter-finals
- Iga Świątek v Coco Gauff
- Jessica Pegula v Caroline Garcia
- Elena Rybakina v Ons Jabeur
- Maria Sakkari v Aryna Sabalenka
Wimbledon route to the final 2023
Calculations based on the highest ranked player winning every match.
Novak Djokovic
R1 – Cachín
R2 – Thompson
R3 – Etcheverry
R4 – Musetti
QF – Rublev
SF – Ruud
F – Alcaraz
Carlos Alcaraz
R1 – Chardy
R2 – Muller
R3 – Jarry
R4 – Zverev
QF – Rune
SF – Medvedev
F – Djokovic
Andy Murray
R1 - Peniston
R2 - Tsitsipas
R3 - Shelton
R4 - Norrie
QF - Medvedev
SF - Alcaraz
F - Djokovic
Iga Swiatek
R1 – Zhu
R2 – Trevisan
R3 – Martic
R4 – Bencic
QF – Gauff
SF – Pegula
F – Sabalenka
Aryna Sabalenka
R1 – Udvardy
R2 – Gracheva
R3 – Begu
R4 – Muchova
QF – Sakkari
SF – Rybakina
F – Świątek
