Soaking up Andy Murray on Centre Court may be one of the most intensely British experiences you could imagine, but he won't be the only British star aiming high in 2023.

Unfortunately Emma Raducanu will not feature this year due to injury issues, but there are still plenty of players to keep Brits engaged as the first round approaches.

We'll keep tracking the progress of the remaining stars so you can support them all the way!

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about British players playing at Wimbledon in 2023.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Which British players are still in Wimbledon 2023?

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order. Times approx. Subject to change.

Andy Murray (Unseeded)

Status: Plays Ryan Peniston (WC) in Round 1

Arthur Fery (WC)

Status: Plays Daniil Medvedev (3) in Round 1

Cameron Norrie (12, British No.1)

Status: Plays Tomas Machac (Q) in Round 1

Dan Evans (27)

Status: Plays Quentin Halys in Round 1

George Loffhagen (WC)

Status: Plays Holger Rune (6) in Round 1

Harriet Dart (WC)

Status: Plays Diane Parry in Round 1

Heather Watson (WC)

Status: Plays Barbora Krejcikova (10) in Round 1

Jan Choinski (WC)

Status: Plays Dusan Lajovic in Round 1

Jodie Burrage (WC)

Status: Plays Caty McNally in Round 1

Katie Boulter (WC, British No.1)

Status: Plays Daria Saville in Round 1

Katie Swan (WC)

Status: Plays Belinda Bencic (14) in Round 1

Liam Broady (WC)

Status: Plays Constant Lestienne in Round 1

Ryan Peniston (WC)

Status: Plays Andy Murray in Round 1

Sonay Kartal (WC)

Status: Plays Madison Keys (25) in Round 1

Eliminated British players at Wimbledon 2023

Men's and women's singles players. Alphabetical order.

To be updated.

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.