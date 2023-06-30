Wimbledon prize money 2023 round by round: How much will players earn?
Wimbledon prize money has been confirmed for 2023. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
Wimbledon offers tennis players across the world the chance to etch their names into the history books, a place in the hearts of fans around the world and an all-important mega pay day.
While the glory of triumphing at SW19 is the key motivating factor for many players across the courts, there are life-changing sums of money on offer for those plucky underdogs able to forge a path through the rounds against all the odds.
And for the ultimate champions, huge pay-outs will land in their bank accounts, with men's and women's singles players offered an equally attractive prize money pot.
A grand total of £44.7 million has been confirmed by the All England Club to be on offer across all the competitions at Wimbledon in 2023 – a 10.8% rise on last year's total.
The men's and women's singles champions will claim £2.35m each – up 17.5% from 2022, the biggest percentage increase for any tier of prize money.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2023 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Wimbledon prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player.
- Champion – £2.35m
- Finalist – £1.18m
- Semi-finals – £600k
- Quarter-finals – £340k
- Round 4 – £207k
- Round 3 – £131k
- Round 2 – £85k
- Round 1 – £55k
- Combined singles total prize pot – £32,154,000
Wimbledon prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per pair.
- Champion – £600k
- Finalist – £300k
- Semi-finals – £150k
- Quarter-finals – £75k
- Round 3 – £36.25k
- Round 2 – £22k
- Round 1 – £13.75k
- Combined singles total prize pot – £2,582,000
Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.
If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.
Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.