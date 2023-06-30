And for the ultimate champions, huge pay-outs will land in their bank accounts, with men's and women's singles players offered an equally attractive prize money pot.

A grand total of £44.7 million has been confirmed by the All England Club to be on offer across all the competitions at Wimbledon in 2023 – a 10.8% rise on last year's total.

The men's and women's singles champions will claim £2.35m each – up 17.5% from 2022, the biggest percentage increase for any tier of prize money.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2023 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

Wimbledon prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player.

Champion – £2.35m

Finalist – £1.18m

Semi-finals – £600k

Quarter-finals – £340k

Round 4 – £207k

Round 3 – £131k

Round 2 – £85k

Round 1 – £55k

Combined singles total prize pot – £32,154,000

Wimbledon prize money 2023 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per pair.

Champion – £600k

Finalist – £300k

Semi-finals – £150k

Quarter-finals – £75k

Round 3 – £36.25k

Round 2 – £22k

Round 1 – £13.75k

Combined singles total prize pot – £2,582,000

