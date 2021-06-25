Who has won the most Wimbledon titles? Most successful Women’s and Men’s players

For most tennis players, the thought of winning Wimbledon just once in their career is exciting enough to get them onto the practice court in the morning.

But for a select few, the most brilliant talents in the sport, they can strive not just to lift the trophy once, but to smash records and re-write the history books.

The likes of Pete Sampras, Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Martina Navratilova have stunned the crowds at the All England Club with their repeat victories. But do you know who has won the most Wimbledon Singles titles in the open era?

Answers below!

Who has won the most Wimbledon Women’s Singles titles?

Czech superstar Martina Navratilova has won the most Women’s Singles titles in the Open era, clocking up an impressive nine wins at the All England Club – more than any player has been able to achieve since. Her first win came in 1978, when Chris Evert took her to three sets, and she claimed her last Wimbledon singles title 12 years later, beating Zina Garrison in straight sets.

Steffi Graf and Serena Williams have come close, both of whom have celebrated seven singles championships at SW19. Of course, Williams still has the potential to add to that total.

Who has won the most Wimbledon Men’s Singles titles?

Swiss champion Roger Federer has won the most Men’s Singles titles at SW19, lifting the trophy an amazing eight times. His first victory came in 2003, defeating Mark Philippoussis in straight sets, and he celebrated his most recent win in 2017, beating Marin Cilic without dropping a set.

Pete Sampras is the second most successful male Wimbledon champion in the Open era, with a tally of seven wins and Novak Djokovic is next on the list with five titles, tied with Bjorn Borg.

Despite their status as part of the current Big Four, Rafael Nadal and Andy Murray have only won Wimbledon two times each.

Wimbledon 2021 coverage airs daily on BBC One and BBC Two from 10:30am on Monday 28th June.