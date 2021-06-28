Wimbledon 2021 BBC TV and radio presenters and pundits

After a disappointing 2020 for tennis fans with The Championships unable to take place due to the COVID pandemic, the return of the biggest players in the world to Wimbledon 2021 is even sweeter than usual.

Although, like almost every major sporting event held right now, some changes have been made to ensure the safety of players, officials and spectators at the tournament, Wimbledon is going ahead.

The best news for armchair sports fans is that it’s on TV, radio and online so you need not miss a game, set or match for the entire two weeks.

Here’s everything you need to know about the presenters, pundits and commentators for 2021.

Who is presenting Wimbledon coverage on TV?

Daily coverage from SW19 will be available on BBC television, with live matches and highlights programmes across BBC One and BBC Two.

Sue Barker

A celebrated broadcaster and former tennis player herself, will front daily coverage from The All England Club. Barker, who became a professional tennis player as a teenager, peaked at number three in the world as a singles player and her career highlight was winning the French Open in 1976 – her only Grand Slam victory. After retiring tennis, Barker embarked on a successful career as a TV presenter beginning in Australia, before moving to Sky and then the BBC in 1993 where she has become a mainstay of tennis and major sport events coverage ever since. She also presents A Question of Sport.

Barker will be joined by an impressive roster of pundits throughout the tournament, including:

John McEnroe

Recognised as one of the greatest male tennis players of all time, McEnroe won seven singles Grand Slams and eight doubles Grand Slams in his illustrious career – including lifting the singles title at Wimbledon three time in 1981, 1983 and 1984. Since retiring from tennis McEnroe has become one of the leading pundits and commentators in world tennis.

Martina Navratilova

Navratilova is considered to be one of the best ever female tennis players, with an astonishing record of winning 18 Grand Slam titles during her career – including nine Wimbledon titles between 1979 and 1990. Having dominated the game for so long as a player, her expert insight into the current game has made her a mainstay of tennis broadcasts across the world.

Boris Becker

A triple Wimbledon singles title winner who opened his account at the tender age of 17, Boris Becker exploded onto the scene in 1985 as the youngest winner at SW19 and without being seeded. Establishing himself as a serious player in world tennis, Becker went on to win six Grand Slam titles in total – appearing in no less than seven Wimbledon finals.

Billie Jean King

A former world number one player, King won an incredible 39 Grand Slam titles during her career: 12 in singles, 16 in women’s doubles, and 11 in mixed doubles. Considered to be one of the true greats of modern tennis, she has provided expert commentary for the BBC and other broadcasters for many years.

Tracy Austin

A Wimbledon semi-finalist twice and winner of three Grand Slam titles in her tennis career, Tracy Austin is the youngest winner of the US Open singles title. Her career was sadly curtailed by injury and an accident – but she has gone on to be a regular fixture in commentary and analysis.

Tim Henman

One of the best known British players of the modern era, Tim Henman flew the flag as British number one for many years during the late 1990s and early 2000s, reaching the Wimbledon semi-final no less than four times as a singles player – and reaching the same stage of both the American and French Open. Sadly he was never to win a singles Grand Slam title, but he is still one of the most recognised names in English tennis, synonymous with Wimbledon.

During live matches commentary and insight is provided by the following;

Marion Bartoli, Chris Bradnam, James Burridge, Andrew Castle, Matt Chilton, Andrew Cotter, Annabel Croft, Katherine Downes, Colin Fleming, Peter Fleming, Paul Hand, John Inverdale, Anne Keothavong, David Law, Nick Lester, John Lloyd, Dan Lobb, Miles MacLagan, Alison Mitchell, Ronald McIntosh, Nick Mullins, Pete Odgers, Arvind Parmar, Mark Petchey, Louise Pleming, Simon Reed, Chanda Rubin, Sam Smith, Liz Smylie, Andy Stevenson, and Mel South.

Who presents Today at Wimbledon?

The highlights programme Today at Wimbledon is on daily at 6pm throughout The Championships, presented by sports broadcaster Clare Balding.

Beginning her career in broadcasting as a BBC trainee in 1994, Balding has become one of the most recognised sports presenters in the UK, reporting on television or radio from six Olympic Games as well as fronting television coverage of horse racing, rugby, athletics and much more. She has presented non-sporting programmes on television including Countryfile and coverage of major events such as The Trooping of the Colour.

She currently hosts her own chat show on BT Sport and BBC2 called The Clare Balding Show which attracts high profile guests from the sporting world.

Who are the radio presenters, pundits and commentators?

Extensive coverage of Wimbledon will be available for radio listeners on BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra and on BBC Sounds.

The main radio coverage each day will be fronted by Tony Livesey and Gigi Salmon live from the tournament.

Tony Livesey, who spent the first part of his journalistic career in newspapers, began his career in radio in 2006 on BBC Lancashire before later becoming one of the most recognised voices on Radio 5 Live. He is currently a regular presenter of the Drive show that broadcasts between 4pm and 7pm daily.

Gigi Salmon is a sports presenter and broadcaster with several decades of experience working across television and radio. She has presented for Chelsea TV, Talksport and Radio5 Live to name but a few and is a very recognisable voice around tennis tournaments for radio listeners.

The pair will be joined on rotation by a wealth of tennis experts to provide punditry and analysis throughout Wimbledon, including; Pat Cash, Marion Bartoli, Annabel Croft, Miles Maclagan, Laura Robson, Chanda Rubin, Leon Smith, Jeff Tarango and Mark Woodforde.

Radio commentary will be provided by Russell Fuller with Iain Carter, Naomi Cavaday, David Law, Alison Mitchell, Sara Orchard, Jonathan Overend and Gigi Salmon plus there will be additional reporting from around the tournament by Aaron Paul.

