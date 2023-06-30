The Wimbledon seedings were previously based on an algorithm that took into account performances from SW19 the previous year, as well as the ATP and WTA Rankings.

That system was abolished in time for the 2021 edition, replaced by the universal method that simply determines the seeds based on official world rankings at the time of the Wimbledon draw.

Of course, this system also takes absentees into account - so if the world No.4 is absent, for example, everyone below moves up a seeding position.

That's how it all works leading up to the big event, but there are obviously no guarantees in sport, with plenty of shocks to be anticipated throughout the tournament.

RadioTimes.com brings you the full lists of seeded men's and women's players.

As the tournament progresses, we will updated the seeded lists detailing when each player is eliminated so you can track their progress.

Wimbledon 2023 seeded players (Men)

Before first round

Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) Novak Djokovic (SRB) Daniil Medvedev (RUS) Casper Ruud (NOR) Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) Holger Rune (DEN) Andrey Rublev (RUS) Jannik Sinner (ITA) Taylor Fritz (USA) Frances Tiafoe (USA) Félix Auger-Aliassime (CAN) Cameron Norrie (GBR) Borna Ćorić (CRO) Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) Alex de Minaur (AUS) Tommy Paul (USA) Hubert Hurkacz (POL) Francisco Cerúndolo (ARG) Alexander Zverev (GER) Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) Grigor Dimitrov (BLG) Sebastian Korda (USA) Alexander Bublik (KAZ) Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) Nicolas Jarry (CHL) Denis Shapovalov (CAN) Daniel Evans (GBR) Tallon Griekspoor (NED) Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) Nick Kyrgios (AUS) Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Wimbledon 2023 seeded players (Women)

Before first round

Iga Świątek (POL) Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) Elena Rybakina (KAZ) Jessica Pegula (USA) Caroline Garcia (FRA) Ons Jabeur (TUN) Coco Gauff (USA) Maria Sakkari (GRE) Petra Kvitová (CZE) Barbora Krejčíková (CZE) Daria Kasatkina (RUS) Veronika Kudermetova (RUS) Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) Belinda Bencic (SUI) Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) Karolína Muchová (CZE) Jeļena Ostapenko (LAT) Karolína Plíšková (CZE) Victoria Azarenka (BLR) Donna Vekić (CRO) Ekaterina Alexandrova (RUS) Anastasia Potapova (RUS) Magda Linette (POL) Zheng Qinwen (CHN) Madison Keys (USA) Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) Bernarda Pera (USA) Elise Mertens (BEL) Irina-Camelia Begu (ROM) Petra Martić (CRO) Mayar Sherif (EGY) Marie Bouzková (CZE)

