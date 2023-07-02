On Court 1, women's world No.1 Iga Swiatek hopes to kick-start a surge for the title with a match against Lin Zhu, while Nick Kyrgios begins his tournament against David Goffin in an inevitably fiery encounter.

The first week of Wimbledon action is usually a hectic one, with a massive amount of games to savour across all the courts – from Centre Court to Court 18.

Check back each day for the latest order of play so you can keep track of the biggest matches and when they will go ahead.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2023 order of play for today.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wimbledon order of play today – Monday 3rd July

All UK time. Singles matches. All courts start at 11am unless specified. Times subject to change.

Centre Court

From 1:30pm

Pedro Cachin (ARG) v [2] Novak Djokovic (SRB)

Venus Williams (USA) v Elina Svitolina (UKR)

[8] Jannik Sinner (ITA) v Juan Manuel Cerundolo (ARG)

Court 1

From 1pm

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) v Lin Zhu (CHN)

David Goffin (BEL) v [30] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)

Sofia Kenin (USA) v [7] Coco Gauff (USA)

Court 2

[4] Jessica Pegula (USA) v Lauren Davis (USA)

Laurent Lokoli (FRA) v [4] Casper Ruud (NOR)

Katie Swan (GBR) v [14] Belinda Bencic (SUI)

Quentin Halys (FRA) v [27] Dan Evans (GBR)

Court 3

[7] Andrey Rublev (RUS) v Max Purcell (AUS)

Katie Volynets (USA) v [5] Caroline Garcia (FRA)

Jodie Burrage (GBR) v Caty McNally (USA)

Yannick Hanfmann (GER) v [9] Taylor Fritz (USA)

Court 12

Diane Parry (FRA) v Harriet Dart (GBR)

Filip Krajinovic (SRB) v [11] Felix Auger-Aliassime (CAN)

[26] Dennis Shapovalov (CAN) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Shuai Zhang (CHN) v [20] Donna Vekic (CRO)

Court 18

[12] Veronika Kudermetova v Kaia Kanepi (EST)

Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) v [17] Hubert Hurkacz (POL)

[11] Daria Kasatkina (RUS) v Caroline Dolehide (USA)

Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) v Stan Wawrinka (SUI)

Court 4

Nadia Podoroska (ARG) v Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Claude Moutet (FRA) v Richard Gasquet (FRA)

Rebeka Masarova (ESP) v [31] Mayar Sherif (EGY)

Lloyd Harris (RSA) v Gregoire Barrere (FRA)

Court 5

Barbora Strycova (CZE) v Maryna Zanevska (BEL)

Max Marterer (GER) v Borna Gojo (CRO)

Mikael Ymer (SWE) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

[32] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) v Simona Waltert (SUI)

Court 6

Sebastian Baez (ARG) v Tomas Barrios Vera (CHI)

Marina Trevisan (ITA) v Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP)

[24] Qinwen Zheng (CHN) v Keterina Siniakova (CZE)

[29] Tomas Etcheverry (ARG) v Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

Court 7

Luca Van Assche (FRA) v Aslan Karatsev (RUS)

Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) v Peyton Stearns (USA)

Miormir Kecmanovic (SRB) v Dennis Schwartzman (ARG)

Camila Osorio (COL) v Elisabetta Cocciaretto (ITA)

Court 8

Alycia Parks (USA) v Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER)

Lesia Tsurenko (UKR) v Claire Liu (USA)

Dennus Koepfer (GER) v Oscar Otte (GER)

Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) v Harold Mayot (FRA)

Court 9

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v Xi Wang (CHN)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Daniel Altmaier (GER)

Court 10

Cristina Bucsa (ESP) v Kamilla Rakhimova (RUS)

JJ Wolf (USA) v Enzo Couacaud (FRA)

Roman Safiullin v [20] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP)

Court 14

[14] Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) v Juan Pablo Varillas (PER)

Kateryna Baindl (UKR) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

[28] Elise Mertens (BEL) v Viktoria Hruncakova (SVK)

[13] Borna Coric (CRO) v Guido Pella (ARG)

Court 15

Yue Yuan (CHN) v [19] Victoria Azarenka (BLR)

Liam Broady (GBR) v Constant Lestienne (FRA)

[23] Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Anett Kontaveit (EST) v Lucrezia Stefanini (ITA)

Court 16

Linda Fruhvirtova (CZE) v [30] Petra Martic (CRO)

John Isner (USA) v Juame Munar (ESP)

[24] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) v Daniel Galan (COL)

Sloan Stephens (USA) v Rebecca Peterson (SWE)

Court 17

Ana Bogdan (ROU) v [15] Liudmila Samsonova (RUS)

[23] Magda Linette (POL) v Jil Teichmann (SUI)

Jan Choinski (GBR) v Dusan Lajovic (SRB)

Danielle Collins (USA) v Julia Grabher (AUT)

Wimbledon 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 27th – Tuesday 28th June

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th June

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd July

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th July

Semi-finals: Friday 8th July

Final: Sunday 10th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 27th – Tuesday 28th June

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th June

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd July

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 7th July

Final: Saturday 9th July

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.