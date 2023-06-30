Novak Djokovic and Elena Rybakina are back to defend their titles from last year, and the 2023 edition boasts a bit of extra spice due to the return of ranking points following last year's controversial lack of points.

A dispute over Russian and Belarusian players being barred by the All England Club led to the ATP and WTA Tours withdrawing points from the tournament. That means no points will be wiped out this week, with everything to gain.

British players include Andy Murray, Cam Norrie and Dan Evans among the men's tournament, while Katie Burrage, Katie Swan and Heather Watson are among the women's contenders, though Emma Raducanu is absent through injury.

Fans across the UK have plenty of options to soak up all the drama live across BBC platforms, with daily live coverage, highlights and more coming throughout the duration of Wimbledon.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about how to watch Wimbledon 2023 live on TV and online.

When is Wimbledon 2023?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 27th June 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 10th July 2022.

Qualifying for the event took place from Monday 20th June until Thursday 23rd June.

How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2023 in the UK

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button.

Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Wimbledon 2023 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 3rd – Tuesday 4th July

Second round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th July

Third round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th July

Fourth round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th July

Semi-finals: Friday 14th July

Final: Sunday 16th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 3rd – Tuesday 4th July

Second round: Wednesday 5th – Thursday 6th July

Third round: Friday 7th – Saturday 8th July

Fourth round: Sunday 9th – Monday 10th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 11th – Wednesday 12th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 13th July

Final: Saturday 15th July

Where is Wimbledon 2023 held?

The tournament is held at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south west of London.

Wimbledon has been held at the All England Club since 1877, making it the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

The All England Club boasts lush outdoor lawn courts, making it the only Grand Slam tennis tournament to be held on grass.

The main matches are held in the 14,979 capacity Centre Court, which had a retractable roof added in 2009.

The nearby Aorangi Park has become colloquially known as Henman Hill and Murray Mound after the famous British players, and fans traditionally watch the matches there while eating strawberries and cream.

More like this

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.