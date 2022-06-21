The Swiss maestro is a lesser-spotted figure on courts around the world these days, but fans and viewers alike will be desperate to catch a glimpse of him back at his spiritual home in SW19.

Roger Federer is the most successful tennis player in Wimbledon history, beloved by millions around the world, a player who transcends sport itself.

Federer – now aged 40 – has struggled with various injury issues in recent years. The latest issue is a knee problem that has kept him out of action since last year's edition of Wimbledon.

With just days to go until the tournament begins, his status remains in the balance.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about whether fans can expect to watch Roger Federer play at Wimbledon in 2022.

Is Roger Federer playing at Wimbledon 2022?

At the time of writing (Tuesday 21st June), Federer's participation at Wimbledon appears highly unlikely.

The former champion simply hasn't had time on grass to demonstrate his ability to compete at The Championships. Federer's ranking has plunged during his absence and would have to rely on an unlikely last-ditch wildcard to feature.

Federer is yet to make an official comment on his status ahead of the tournament, but his agent Tony Godsick recently told the Evening Standard: "It was a great effort last year on one leg. I think he’d like another Wimbledon. That place has been incredibly special to him."

Barring a stunning last-minute announcement, it's safe to expect Wimbledon will go ahead without Federer for the first time since 1998.

Roger Federer ranking

Federer is No.96 in the official ATP rankings ahead of Wimbledon 2022. He is in danger of falling out of the top 100 for the first time since October 1999.

He first reached the No.1 spot in February 2004 and has spent a total of 310 weeks at the very summit, a record that has only just been toppled by Novak Djokovic. Federer continues to hold the record for most consecutive weeks as world No.1 with 237.

Roger Federer net worth

Federer is the third-highest earner in tennis history after raking in $130.5 million during his career to date.

He has just been overtaken by Rafael Nadal following the Spaniard's successes in 2022, while Djokovic sits top of the earnings chart with $156.5m to his name.

The Swiss star has also signed multiple major sponsorship deals that have boosted his overall net worth throughout his career. Federer became the highest-paid athlete in the world in 2020, falling to seventh in 2022.

His biggest deal is with Japanese clothing brand Uniqlo. He signed a $300m deal in 2018 that will run for 10 years.

How many times has Roger Federer won Wimbledon?

Federer has won Wimbledon eight times in his career, more than any other player in the history of the game.

His first Grand Slam came during a breakout 2003 season when he defeated Mark Philippoussis in the Wimbledon final. It was his first of five consecutive Wimbledon titles.

Between July 2003 and January 2010, Federer won 16 of the 27 Grand Slams and only exited a major tournament twice before the semi-finals during that streak.

Federer's last Wimbledon triumph came in 2017 as he defeated Marin Cilic in the showpiece game. He lost the final to Novak Djokovic in 2019 and remarkably made the quarter-finals in 2021 despite missing plenty of match time through injury.

