Wimbledon prize money 2022: How much will tennis players earn?
Wimbledon prize money has been confirmed for 2022. We have the full breakdown of men's, women's and doubles amounts on offer.
Wimbledon contenders will be playing for prestige, glory and a record prize money pot in the 2022.
The third Grand Slam of the year is always a highlight on the global sporting calendar, though it hasn't been a smooth build-up to The Championships at SW19.
The All England Lawn Tennis Club have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the tournament, leading to ATP and WTA Tour officials responding by removing ranking points from the events in 2022.
The lack of points on offer may have dissuaded some players from featuring, but the sheer size of the tournament and scale of its prize money bounty has kept the field in tact.
There will be a total prize money pot worth £40.35 million on offer, a 15 per cent increase on last year's tournament and a 6.2 per cent rise from the previous record in 2019.
Men's and women's pay is equal with the eventual singles champions to rake in a cool £2m each and defeated players from the first round will still walk away with £50,000.
RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2022 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.
Wimbledon prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Singles
Total amounts per player
- Champion – £2m
- Finalist – £1.05m
- Semi-finals – £535k
- Quarter-finals – £310k
- Round 4 – £190k
- Round 3 – £120k
- Round 2 – £78k
- Round 1 – £50k
Wimbledon prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Doubles
Total amounts per team
- Champion – £540k
- Finalist – £270k
- Semi-finals – £135k
- Quarter-finals – £67k
- Round 3 – £33k
- Round 2 – £20k
- Round 1 – £12.5k
