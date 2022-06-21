The third Grand Slam of the year is always a highlight on the global sporting calendar, though it hasn't been a smooth build-up to The Championships at SW19.

Wimbledon contenders will be playing for prestige, glory and a record prize money pot in the 2022.

The All England Lawn Tennis Club have banned Russian and Belarusian athletes from competing in the tournament, leading to ATP and WTA Tour officials responding by removing ranking points from the events in 2022.

The lack of points on offer may have dissuaded some players from featuring, but the sheer size of the tournament and scale of its prize money bounty has kept the field in tact.

There will be a total prize money pot worth £40.35 million on offer, a 15 per cent increase on last year's tournament and a 6.2 per cent rise from the previous record in 2019.

Men's and women's pay is equal with the eventual singles champions to rake in a cool £2m each and defeated players from the first round will still walk away with £50,000.

RadioTimes.com brings you up to speed with all Wimbledon prize money figures for 2022 across the men's, women's and doubles tournaments.

Wimbledon prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Singles

Total amounts per player

Champion – £2m

Finalist – £1.05m

Semi-finals – £535k

Quarter-finals – £310k

Round 4 – £190k

Round 3 – £120k

Round 2 – £78k

Round 1 – £50k

Wimbledon prize money 2022 – Men's and Women's Doubles

Total amounts per team

Champion – £540k

Finalist – £270k

Semi-finals – £135k

Quarter-finals – £67k

Round 3 – £33k

Round 2 – £20k

Round 1 – £12.5k

