Wimbledon 2022 tennis schedule – Order of play qualifying today (Tuesday 21st June)
We round up the full Wimbledon 2022 tennis schedule and Order of Play for Tuesday 21st June.
Wimbledon qualifiers are firmly under way with a scattering of recognisable names among the hopefuls aiming to reach The Championships for the first time.
American Jack Sock is the highest-ranked contender in the men's draw. The World No.109 is hoping to land a place in the main draw at SW19 for a sixth time.
Sock once ranked No.8 in the world, as of 2017, but injury lay-offs have seen him tumble down through the ATP lists.
In the women's game, World No.116 Bernarda Pera is the highest-ranked female player involved in the qualification process at Roehampton.
Following qualifying this week, 16 competitors from each of the men's and women's tournaments will progress to the main draw at Wimbledon, where they are likely to come face to face with the finest players in the world.
RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2022 order of play for today.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Wimbledon 2022 schedule
All UK time. Starts at 11am. Singles matches only.
Tuesday 21st June
COURT 1
Daria Snigur v Suzan Lamens
Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove v Lea Boskovic
Maddison Inglis v Indy De Vroome
Carole Monnet v Arianne Hartono
COURT 2
Katharina Gerlach v Timea Babos
Andrea Lazaro Garcia v Yuki Naito
Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers v Daniela Vismane
Cristina Dinu v Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik
COURT 3
Tena Lukas v Fernanda Contreras Gomez
Simona Waltert v Isabella Shinikova
Mandy Minella v Na-Lae Han
Cristina Bucsa v Jesika Maleckova
COURT 4
Reka Luca Jani v Anastasia Kulikova
Rebecca Sramkova v Ulrikke Eikeri
Eva Lys v Despina Papamichail
Jessica Pieri v Giulia Gatto-Monticone
COURT 5
Mai Hontama v Stephanie Wagner
Veronica Cepede Royg v Su Jeong Jang
Katarzyna Kawa v Susan Bandecchi
Miriam Kolodziejova v Nastasja Schunk
COURT 6
Nigina Abduraimova v Ipek Oz
Nadia Podoroska v Asia Muhammad
Raluka Serban v Sophie Chang
Alycia Parks v Mariam Bolkvadze
COURT 7
Anna Siskova v Louisa Chirico
Francesca Di Lorenzo v Ysaline Bonaventure
Grace Min v Lucrezia Stefanini
Jana Fett v Paula Ormaechea
COURT 8
Stefanie Voegele v Irene Burillo Escorihuela
Maria Carle v Kateryna Baindl
Gabriela Ce v Leolia Jeanjean
Maja Chwalinska v Aliona Bolsova
COURT 10
Lulu Sun v Federica Di Sarra
En-Shuo Liang v Emiliana Arango
Tessah Andrianjafitrimo v Linda Fruhvirtova
Antonia Lottner v Cristiana Ferrando
COURT 11
Sarah Beth Grey v Olivia Gadecki
Julia Grabher v Yanina Wickmayer
Coco Vandeweghe v Ella McDonald
Mirjam Bjorklund v Sara Errani
COURT 12
Astra Sharma v Joanne Zuger
Valentini Grammatikopoulou v Priscilla Hon
Tereza Smitkova v Jessika Ponchet
Yue Yuan v Marcela Zacarias
COURT 13
Talia Neilson Gatenby v Jamie Loeb
Catherine Harrison v Eden Silva
Elvina Kalieva v Viktoria Kuzmova
Danielle Lao v Carolina Alves
COURT 14
Maia Lumsden v Kathinka Von Deichmann
Katie Volynets v Anna-Lena Friedsam
Fiona Ferro v Moyuka Uchijima
Storm Sanders v Anna Brogan
COURT 15
Elsa Jacquemot v Lizette Cabrera
Jaimee Fourlis v Dea Herdzelas
Mingge Xu v Hanna Chang
Ranah Stoiber v Katarina Zavatska
COURT 16
Kaylah McPhee v Conny Perrin
Zoe Hives v Gabriela Lee
Seone Mendez v Natalija Stevanovic
Robin Anderson v Ellen Perez
COURT 17
Barbara Haas v Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva
Justina Mikulskyte v Sachia Vickery
Christina McHale v Laura Ioana Paar
Emina Bektas v Sara Bejlek
If you’re looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our Sport hub for the latest news.
The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.
Try 12 issues for £1
Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1