American Jack Sock is the highest-ranked contender in the men's draw. The World No.109 is hoping to land a place in the main draw at SW19 for a sixth time.

Wimbledon qualifiers are firmly under way with a scattering of recognisable names among the hopefuls aiming to reach The Championships for the first time.

Sock once ranked No.8 in the world, as of 2017, but injury lay-offs have seen him tumble down through the ATP lists.

In the women's game, World No.116 Bernarda Pera is the highest-ranked female player involved in the qualification process at Roehampton.

Following qualifying this week, 16 competitors from each of the men's and women's tournaments will progress to the main draw at Wimbledon, where they are likely to come face to face with the finest players in the world.

RadioTimes.com brings you the Wimbledon 2022 order of play for today.

Wimbledon 2022 schedule

All UK time. Starts at 11am. Singles matches only.

Tuesday 21st June

COURT 1

Daria Snigur v Suzan Lamens

Lesley Pattinama Kerkhove v Lea Boskovic

Maddison Inglis v Indy De Vroome

Carole Monnet v Arianne Hartono

COURT 2

Katharina Gerlach v Timea Babos

Andrea Lazaro Garcia v Yuki Naito

Yvonne Cavalle-Reimers v Daniela Vismane

Cristina Dinu v Alexandra Cadantu-Ignatik

COURT 3

Tena Lukas v Fernanda Contreras Gomez

Simona Waltert v Isabella Shinikova

Mandy Minella v Na-Lae Han

Cristina Bucsa v Jesika Maleckova

COURT 4

Reka Luca Jani v Anastasia Kulikova

Rebecca Sramkova v Ulrikke Eikeri

Eva Lys v Despina Papamichail

Jessica Pieri v Giulia Gatto-Monticone

COURT 5

Mai Hontama v Stephanie Wagner

Veronica Cepede Royg v Su Jeong Jang

Katarzyna Kawa v Susan Bandecchi

Miriam Kolodziejova v Nastasja Schunk

COURT 6

Nigina Abduraimova v Ipek Oz

Nadia Podoroska v Asia Muhammad

Raluka Serban v Sophie Chang

Alycia Parks v Mariam Bolkvadze

COURT 7

Anna Siskova v Louisa Chirico

Francesca Di Lorenzo v Ysaline Bonaventure

Grace Min v Lucrezia Stefanini

Jana Fett v Paula Ormaechea

COURT 8

Stefanie Voegele v Irene Burillo Escorihuela

Maria Carle v Kateryna Baindl

Gabriela Ce v Leolia Jeanjean

Maja Chwalinska v Aliona Bolsova

COURT 10

Lulu Sun v Federica Di Sarra

En-Shuo Liang v Emiliana Arango

Tessah Andrianjafitrimo v Linda Fruhvirtova

Antonia Lottner v Cristiana Ferrando

COURT 11

Sarah Beth Grey v Olivia Gadecki

Julia Grabher v Yanina Wickmayer

Coco Vandeweghe v Ella McDonald

Mirjam Bjorklund v Sara Errani

COURT 12

Astra Sharma v Joanne Zuger

Valentini Grammatikopoulou v Priscilla Hon

Tereza Smitkova v Jessika Ponchet

Yue Yuan v Marcela Zacarias

COURT 13

Talia Neilson Gatenby v Jamie Loeb

Catherine Harrison v Eden Silva

Elvina Kalieva v Viktoria Kuzmova

Danielle Lao v Carolina Alves

COURT 14

Maia Lumsden v Kathinka Von Deichmann

Katie Volynets v Anna-Lena Friedsam

Fiona Ferro v Moyuka Uchijima

Storm Sanders v Anna Brogan

COURT 15

Elsa Jacquemot v Lizette Cabrera

Jaimee Fourlis v Dea Herdzelas

Mingge Xu v Hanna Chang

Ranah Stoiber v Katarina Zavatska

COURT 16

Kaylah McPhee v Conny Perrin

Zoe Hives v Gabriela Lee

Seone Mendez v Natalija Stevanovic

Robin Anderson v Ellen Perez

COURT 17

Barbara Haas v Victoria Jimenez Kasintseva

Justina Mikulskyte v Sachia Vickery

Christina McHale v Laura Ioana Paar

Emina Bektas v Sara Bejlek

