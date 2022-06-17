The qualifying tournament kicks off imminently with a host of stars from around the world convening for their crack at reaching the hallowed main draw.

Wimbledon is almost here, the quintessentially British marker that summer has arrived, and there's plenty of drama across the men's and women's games going into The Championships this year.

Five British men and five British women will enter the qualifying event, inspired by Emma Raducanu who famously became the first qualifier to win a Grand Slam tournament at the US Open last year.

When the main draw rolls around, players will be spurred on by pride and prestige alone with no ranking points on offer following a spat between the All England Club and ATP and WTA Tour officials over the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian competitors.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic enters the tournament as favourite. No.2 Daniil Medvedev is one of the banned players, while Rafael Nadal looks set to recover in time for Wimbledon and a host of other bristling stars, including Carlos Alcaraz, will hope to make their mark on grass.

In the women's game, reigning 2021 champion Ash Barty has since retired from the sport, meaning a cluster of stars will aim to make the most of her absence going into this year's tournament at SW19.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about how to watch the Wimbledon 2022 tennis tournament.

When is Wimbledon 2022?

The tournament kicks off on Monday 27th June 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final on Sunday 10th July 2022.

Qualifying for the event runs from Monday 20th June until Thursday 23rd June.

How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2022 in the UK

The qualifying tournament will be broadcast direct via the Wimbledon YouTube channel so you can keep across all the build-up to the main event.

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button.

Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

Wimbledon 2022 schedule

ATP Men's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 27th – Tuesday 28th June

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th June

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd July

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th July

Semi-finals: Friday 8th July

Final: Sunday 10th July

WTA Women's Singles (Grand Slam)

First round: Monday 27th – Tuesday 28th June

Second round: Wednesday 29th – Thursday 30th June

Third round: Friday 1st – Saturday 2nd July

Fourth round: Sunday 3rd – Monday 4th July

Quarter-finals: Tuesday 5th – Wednesday 6th July

Semi-finals: Thursday 7th July

Final: Saturday 9th July

Where is Wimbledon 2022 held?

The tournament is held at the iconic All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, south west of London.

Wimbledon has been held at the All England Club since 1877, making it the oldest tennis tournament in the world.

The All England Club boasts lush outdoor lawn courts, making it the only Grand Slam tennis tournament to be held on grass.

The main matches are held in the 14,979 capacity Centre Court, which had a retractable roof added in 2009.

The nearby Aorangi Park has become colloquially known as Henman Hill and Murray Mound after the famous British players, and fans traditionally watch the matches there while eating strawberries and cream.

