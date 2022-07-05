When is the Wimbledon final 2022? Time, date and TV coverage

In the men's tournament, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be kept apart until the final should they both continue to progress through the rounds.

Wimbledon is approaching boiling point with several of the top contenders racing into the final, aiming for glory.

British hopes rest on the shoulders of Cam Norrie, while the enigmatic, chaotic presence of Nick Kyrgios continues to linger over the tournament as he seeks to upset the established order.

In the women's game, only one of the top 15 seeded players reached the quarter-finals. Can No.3 Ons Jabeur make her talent count as the tournament heats up?

Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep remains in the hunt and will be determined to go all the way in 2022, three years after her last triumph at The Championships.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up everything you need to know about the Wimbledon final in 2022.

When is the Wimbledon final 2022?

Wimbledon draws to a close with the men's singles final on Sunday 10th July 2022.

The women's singles final is a day sooner on Saturday 9th July 2022.

The finals mark an end to the two-week tournament for another year.

How to watch the Wimbledon final 2022

Both the men's and women's finals will be shown live on BBC One.

Wimbledon has been broadcast across multiple BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Viewers can also choose to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live offers live commentary for the final, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis on BBC Two.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When is Wimbledon 2023?

Don't cry because it's over. Smile because it happened. If you're also sad to see Wimbledon come to a close, fear not. Wimbledon will return for the 136th edition of the world famous tournament at SW19 in 2023.

Dates have already been set for the 2023 tournament. The opening day will be Monday 26th June and it will close on Sunday 9th July.

For more Wimbledon features, check out: Wimbledon FAQs, facts and figures | Who has won Wimbledon the most times? | How does Wimbledon Hawk-Eye work?

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2022.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide, or visit our dedicated hub for more Sport news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.