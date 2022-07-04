What time is Cam Norrie playing at Wimbledon 2022? Next match and results

Norrie is the British No.1 and last British player standing in the Wimbledon singles competitions, though he is yet to attract the attention in the same way as Andy Murray or Emma Raducanu.

Cam Norrie is a slow-burning British star in the making, and Wimbledon 2022 looks set to be his breakout year in terms of making his mark on the British public.

The 26-year-old is the world No.12 though this is the first time in his career that Norrie has gone beyond the third round in a Grand Slam competition.

Born in South Africa to a Scottish father and Welsh mother, Norrie grew up in New Zealand and returned briefly to the UK before honing his trade at university in the US. He is now based around Wimbledon and will be determined to go all the way on home soil.

Norrie fever is likely to grow in the days to come, particularly if he can negotiate his way into the semi-finals of the tournament. Fans across the UK will be backing Norrie all the way.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Cam Norrie's next match, including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Cam Norrie playing at Wimbledon?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Cam Norrie plays his next match at Wimbledon 2022 at TBC on Tuesday 5th July 2022.

Check out more details on Norrie's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Cam Norrie next match

All UK time. Subject to change.

Quarter-finals

Tuesday 5th July 2022 – time TBC

[9] Cam Norrie v David Goffin

Cam Norrie results

Fourth round

Sunday 3rd July 2022

[9] Cam Norrie 6-4 7-5 6-4 Tommy Paul [30]

Third round

Friday 1st July 2022

[9] Cam Norrie 6-4 6-1 6-0 Steve Johnson

Second round

Wednesday 29th June 2022

[9] Cam Norrie 6-4 3-6 5-7 6-0 6-2 Jaume Munar

First round

Monday 27th June 2022

[9] Cam Norrie 6-0 7-6 6-3 Pablo Andujar

How to watch Cam Norrie at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

