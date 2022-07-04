What time is Nick Kyrgios playing at Wimbledon 2022? Next match and results

The maverick Australian has reached the Round of 16 for the first time since 2016 and will be determined to equal his all-time best performance in a Grand Slam by reaching the quarter-finals.

Nick Kyrgios – love him or hate him – is the story of Wimbledon 2022 so far. And his journey looks set to continue.

The 27-year-old defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in a ferocious, ill-tempered encounter during the primetime Centre Court slot on Saturday evening.

Kyrgios is as divisive as they come in the sporting world. His undoubted talent constantly goes to war with his hot-headed temper. He frequently chunters and chats to umpires and line judges about decisions that fall against him.

You can always expect fireworks in a Nick Kyrgios tennis match. The further he goes, the more intense the scrutiny, the wider the divide between those who adore his firebrand tennis and those who don't appreciate his approach to the sport.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Nick Kyrgios's next match, including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Nick Kyrgios playing at Wimbledon?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Nick Kyrgios plays his next match at Wimbledon 2022 at 1:30pm on Monday 4th July 2022.

Check out more details on Kyrgios' next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Nick Kyrgios next match

Fourth round

Monday 4th 2022 – 1:30pm

Nick Kyrgios v Brandon Nakashima

Nick Kyrgios results

Third round

Saturday 2nd July 2022

Nick Kyrgios 6-7 6-4 6-3 7-6 Stefanos Tsitsipas [4]

Second round

Thursday 30th June 2022

Nick Kyrgios 6-2 6-3 6-1 Filip Krajinovic [26]

First round

Tuesday 28th June 2022

Nick Kyrgios 3-6 6-1 7-5 6-7 7-5 Paul Jubb

How to watch Nick Kyrgios at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament.

Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.

BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

