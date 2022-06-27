The 35-year-old enters The Championships as clear favourite to win given his dominance over the men's game and the absence of No.2 Daniil Medvedev.

Novak Djokovic is an all-conquering machine designed to win tennis tournaments. Now, Wimbledon is in the six-time champion's sights once more.

However, the reigning champion has experienced a bumpy year to say the least. He was denied entry to Australia - and therefore the Australian Open - due to his COVID vaccine status.

The visa issues his situation created led to Djokovic missing tournaments in the US such as the Indian Wells Masters and Miami Open.

He will hope to put those disappointments behind him and double-down on succeeding on Centre Court.

RadioTimes.com brings you all the details about Novak Djokovic's next match, including what time he is playing and how to watch every moment on TV.

What time is Novak Djokovic playing at Wimbledon?

All UK time. Subject to change.

Novak Djokovic plays his next match at Wimbledon 2022 at 1:30pm on Monday 27th June 2022.

Check out more details on Djokovic's next opponent and how to watch live coverage of the match below.

Novak Djokovic next match

All UK time. Subject to change.

First round

Monday 27th June 2022 – 1:30pm

[1] Novak Djokovic v Kwon Soon-woo

Djokovic begins his Wimbledon 2022 journey with a clash against unseeded South Korean Soon-woo.

The 24-year-old is ranked No.75 in the world, with his highest ranking up at No.52 in November 2021.

Soon-woo reached the second round last year and his best Grand Slam performance is the third round at the French Open last year.

How to watch Novak Djokovic at Wimbledon

Wimbledon is once again broadcast across BBC platforms throughout the duration of the tournament. Live matches will air on BBC One, BBC Two and the BBC Red Button. Viewers can also choose up to 18 courts to watch through smart TVs, BBC iPlayer, the BBC Sport website and app.BBC Radio 5 Live is offering live commentary every day of the competition, while Today at Wimbledon will provide highlights and match analysis nightly on BBC Two.

