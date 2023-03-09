Balding is, of course, a well-recognised face on our television screens, having presented countless major sporting events over the years, including seven Olympic games and five Paralympic games, as well as the winter Olympics, Commonwealth Games and the BBC's rugby league coverage.

Clare Balding has been confirmed as the new lead presenter for this summer's Wimbledon BBC coverage, following Sue Barker's decision to step away from her role in the BBC's live sports broadcasting after 30 years at the helm.

Since 2015, Balding has also presented Today at Wimbledon so the decision for her to be lead presenter for BBC's Wimbledon coverage is a natural one.

Speaking about her new role, Balding said: “It’s a huge honour to be given this responsibility but I am very aware that no one person can fill Sue’s shoes.

"This will always be a team effort and we’re lucky that the BBC line-up includes former professionals with huge insight as well as wonderful reporters and commentators. It’s my job to bring out the best in them and to help make our viewers feel they have a front row seat on the greatest sporting stage."

Director of BBC Sport, Barbara Slater, said: “We are thrilled to announce Clare as our new lead presenter for Wimbledon.

"We know she will combine her passion and knowledge for the prestigious event with the trademark energy and professionalism she brings to both those working alongside her and watching at home, and we look forward to her taking up the new role this summer.”

The news comes after Barker previously appeared to reveal her replacement at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards last November. Barker had said: "I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly... I’ve loved it all my life.

"I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare. But also Clare, this year at Wimbledon, myself, you and Isa Guha. To have three women presenting Wimbledon for the first time ever."

While the BBC declined to comment at the time, it will come as a welcome surprise to fans of Wimbledon who can look forward to another summer of expert coverage.

Like The Championships last year, former England cricketer Isa Guha will welcome BBC viewers to SW19 each day ahead of the start of play before Balding takes over the coverage later in the day and into the evening.

According to the BBC, further announcements about the BBC team at Wimbledon will be made in due course.

