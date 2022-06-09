Sue Barker to end 30-year BBC Sport career after Wimbledon 2022

Barker's decision to step down follows a 30-year career with BBC Sport, which has seen her present major events including Wimbledon and Queen's tennis, Olympic Games, Commonwealth Games, World Athletics Championships, the London Marathon, the Grand National, Royal Ascot and Sports Personality of the Year.

The BBC has announced that Sue Barker will step down from her role at the helm of its live sports broadcasting at the end of this year’s Wimbledon tournament.

Barker was the first woman to lead presentation for a crown jewel event on the BBC, and took on the presenting role following a successful, grand-slam winning tennis career.

On her departure, Sue Barker said: “What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world. I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best."

Sue Barker interviews Roger Federer. Visionhaus/Getty Images

Meanwhile Tim Davie, Director-General for the BBC, said: “Sue Barker has been the face and voice of Wimbledon for three decades. Many of our viewers will not know of a summer in SW19 without her.

"She is a consummate professional, an outstanding presenter and a wonderful colleague, loved by current and former players, all of us at the BBC and audiences across the UK and beyond."

Davie continued: “Her contribution to tennis, the BBC, sports presenting and for blazing a trail for women in broadcasting cannot be overstated.

"We are looking forward to her leading our coverage, with all the style, warmth and knowledge she has displayed for the last 30 years, and we will say farewell with heavy hearts at the end of the tournament.”

Barker was also known for presenting A Question of Sport, which she hosted between 1997 and 2021, at which point the role was filled by Paddy McGuinness.

