It has been rumoured that several changes will be made to the broadcaster's coverage of the Grand Slam this summer, with Sue Barker having stepped down at the end of last year's event following three decades as a presenter.

The BBC has denied claims that it will be axing Today at Wimbledon – after reports that the long-running highlights programme was set to be shelved for this year's tournament.

But it appears that one of those changes will not be the cancellation of the daily highlights show, which has been a staple of Wimbledon coverage for almost 60 years.

A statement from a BBC spokesperson sent to RadioTimes.com reads: "We are not cancelling the highlights programme. Our full broadcast plans will be revealed in due course."

Although the programme is normally slated to air towards the end of each day's coverage, there have been numerous occasions in recent years where long-running matches have meant the show has started late or been removed from the schedule outright.

Indeed at last year's tournament, there were only two occasions when it aired in its originally slated time slot.

It's not yet been officially revealed who will be taking over from Barker as the main presenter for coverage of Wimbledon 2023, but she appeared to accidentally let slip the identity of her replacement after she received the lifetime achievement award at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards last November.

"I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare," she said – with viewers assuming she meant Clare Balding, who has herself been a key part of the presenting team for a number of years.

