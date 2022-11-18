Barker appeared to confirm that Clare Balding, another regular sports presenter for the BBC, will take over lead presenting duties for the tennis competition.

After she stepped down from her role at the helm of the BBC's live sports broadcasting earlier this year , Sue Barker looks to have revealed just who will take over the coverage of Wimbledon when it returns in 2023.

Speaking after she received the lifetime achievement award at the BT Sport Action Woman Awards earlier this week, she said: "I just want to say, leaving Wimbledon, it’s incredibly... I’ve loved it all my life.

"I know I’m leaving it in the safest hands, it’s absolutely wonderful to leave it with Clare. But also Clare, this year at Wimbledon, myself, you and Isa Guha. To have three women presenting Wimbledon for the first time ever."

The BBC has not publicly confirmed Balding as Barker's successor, and when approached by RadioTimes.com, the broadcaster said it is not yet in a position to reveal its full Wimbledon line-up.

News that Barker was stepping down from her role was announced earlier this year, following a 30-year stint for BBC Sport.

She said at the time: "What a wonderful time I’ve had working on some of the biggest sporting events around the world. I will miss it terribly but after 30 years I feel the time is right for me. I’ve worked with the best of the best."

Meanwhile, Tim Davie, Director-General for the BBC, added: "Sue Barker has been the face and voice of Wimbledon for three decades. Many of our viewers will not know of a summer in SW19 without her.

"She is a consummate professional, an outstanding presenter and a wonderful colleague, loved by current and former players, all of us at the BBC and audiences across the UK and beyond."

Barker's athletics co-presenter Steve Cram was similarly effusive in his praise for the presenter, telling RadioTimes.com that she is one of the "all-time greats".

