The format is simple: Qualifiers must win three matches back-to-back in a knockout tournament to claim one of the 16 places available in each of the men's and women's singles contests.

Wimbledon is approaching - but not everyone is assured of their place in the tournament, with qualifying on the horizon.

The top 112 players in the world rankings – minus a few places for wildcard entrants determined by tournament officials – are permitted to play in Wimbledon.

The 128 highest-ranked players who did not qualify automatically for Wimbledon can enter into the qualifying tournament, where they a whittled down to 64 after the first round of qualifying, 32 after the second round and, finally, 16 stars emerge with a place in the main draw of both the men's and women's tournaments.

Fans can check out rising stars and high-profile players coming back from injury in the qualifying competition with a strong standard across the courts.

RadioTimes.com has rounded up all the details about Wimbledon 2023 qualifying, including TV details and dates.

When is Wimbledon 2023 qualifying?

Qualifying kicks off on Monday 26th June 2022.

It will draw to a close with the final round of qualifiers on Thursday 29th June 2023.

How to watch and live stream Wimbledon 2023 qualifying in the UK

Wimbledon qualifying is broadcast live on BBC from 11am on each day of the competition.

Live matches will air on BBC Red Button and BBC iPlayer.

Viewers can soak up all the key action featuring the biggest names in the qualifiers via a range of devices, from smart TVs to laptops to mobile devices, as long as they are compatible with iPlayer.

A world of sport in one place Updates from the world of sport on TV, including news, views and how to watch it all live. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Where is Wimbledon 2023 qualifying held?

Wimbledon qualifying is not actually held at Wimbledon in order to preserve the grass courts at SW19 for the tournament itself.

Qualifying takes place at the Community Sport Centre in Roehampton, on the outskirts of London.

Check out our live tennis on TV today page for all the major tournaments taking place this week and in 2023.

If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide and Streaming Guide or visit our Sport hub for all the latest news.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.