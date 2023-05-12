How to get tickets to this year’s Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis

Today, we’re dealing with the second to last serve of the grass court season: the Eastbourne International, now known as the Rothesay International Eastbourne tennis tournament.

The grass court tennis season is almost upon us and each year it includes five major tournaments across the UK. The first is the Rothesay Open Nottingham, then you have the Rothesay Classic Birmingham, the Queen’s Club Championships, and the Eastbourne International, all finally leading up to the Wimbledon Grand Slam.

Seeing as you’re here, we de-deuce you know a little bit about this competition already. But just in case, here’s what you need to know.

Taking place in the last week of June, the Eastbourne International sets up shop in East Sussex every year for a week-long battle of men’s, women’s, and doubles matches. The men’s competition is part of the ATP Tour 250 series, while the women’s is part of the WTA 500.

Each year the players are vying to win the prize money of €100,000+ by making it through the various stages.

Like Queen’s, Eastbourne is often thought of as a warm-up for Wimbledon that will show the up-and-coming stars in the tennis world.

In its 49 years of play (with its first year being 1974) the tournament has seen the likes of Novak Djokovic, Andy Roddick and Billie Jean King pass through. In fact, the most successful Eastbourne winner of all time was Martina Navratilova, who won 11 singles titles from 1978 to 1993.

This year, we’re hoping to see the likes of Emma Radacanu and Cam Norrie step onto the court to take on last year’s winners Petra Kvitová and Taylor Fritz. But for now, here’s how you can get tickets to this event.

Buy Eastbourne tennis tickets at Keith Prowse

Love tennis? Find out how to get Queen’s tennis tickets and last-minute Wimbledon 2023 tickets.

When and where is Eastbourne tennis 2023?

Eastbourne is the second grass court event of the British tennis season, meaning it comes after Queen’s and before the main event of Wimbledon. Here are the details for this year:

26th June – 1st July 2023 – Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club, Eastbourne

The early rounds of 64, 32 and 16 will take place from Monday the 26th to Wednesday the 28th. For the rest of the week, it’s onto the quarter and semi-finals, and then every final but the men’s doubles take place on Saturday, 1st July.

Devonshire Park is near the seafront in Eastbourne, East Sussex. The club is a 15 – 20 minute walk from Eastbourne station, which can be got to from London Victoria via the Southern Rail line. You can grab cheap tickets for this journey through Trainline but first be sure to check out how to buy cheap train tickets.

When do Eastbourne tennis 2023 tickets go on sale?

Tickets for the Eastbourne International have already gone on sale and are still available to buy at the Lawn Tennis Association (LTA). You can get general admission tickets for every day but the Saturday, with the doors to the court opening at 11am.

Alternatively, if you want to class your experience up a bit, you can also pick one of the hospitality packages on offer at Keith Prowse. This will guarantee your tennis comes with a selection of food, complimentary drinks and a cracking view of the action.

Here’s what you’re in store for if you book hospitality:

Baseline First Serve

This package is found in the court’s exclusive Winter Garden. With it, you’ll receive a full day of tennis in the East Stand as well as a brunch buffet with beer, wine and soft drinks included. Plus, you’ll be greeted with a Bucks Fizz reception – chin chin!

Buy Baseline First Serve tickets from £140 at Keith Prowse

Baseline Second Serve

With the Second Serve, you’ll be receiving much of the same, with drinks, food and a fabulous view of the Centre Court. The only difference is you’ll be swapping sausages for scones when you’re served a traditional afternoon tea with fresh summer berries.

Buy Baseline Second Serve tickets from £140 at Keith Prowse

Love Fifteen Eastbourne

This full-day hospitality experience gets you a three-course dinner from the club’s seasonal menu, plus a traditional afternoon tea, plus complimentary drinks. And if that wasn’t enough, you’ll have seats in the Official Centre Court South Stand right behind the server.

Buy Love Fifteen Eastbourne tickets from £170 at Keith Prowse

The Sky Lounge

Last but definitely not least is the Sky Lounge, a suite in the Centre Court building just steps away from your West Stand seats. In the lounge, you’ll start with a cocktail and canapés reception before going on to the seasonal three-course menu with complimentary beer, wine and Pimms.

Buy The Sky Lounge tickets from £310 at Keith Prowse

How much are tickets for Eastbourne tennis 2023?

Overall, Eastbourne is one of the much more affordable tennis tournaments, with general admission tickets ranging between £34 and £71 depending on where you sit.

This means that the hospitality is also much cheaper. Where most luxury packages like these will have prices starting from £400, this Sussex day out will cost you a minimum of £140 and a maximum of £310 – Game, set, match.

Buy Eastbourne tennis tickets at Keith Prowse

