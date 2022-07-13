When does Amazon Prime Day 2022 end?

We've been treated to discounts galore. There's been some for the current heatwave, like 6% off the Pro Breeze 16-Inch Pedestal Fan , a third off Green People’s natural, reef-safe and eczema-friendly sun cream , and 39% off Ever Advanced’s heavy-duty camping chair for catching the rays outside.

It's been a jam-packed two days to say the very least, and Amazon certainly hasn't disappointed us with its Prime Day 2022 sales.

Equally as importantly, it's been a massive two days for tech-lovers, too. We've seen Nintendo Switch OLED bundles in abundance, like this Nintendo Switch OLED + Just Dance one which saves you a whopping £50, as well as discounted Google Nest smart devices, the Fitbit Charge at its lowest-ever price of £94.05, and discounted Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones.

Gamers haven't missed out either. This Prime Day, Amazon released over 30 free PC games, including Need for Speed Heat, 10 Second Ninja X, and Star Wars Jedi Knight — Jedi Academy.

For those jetting off to enjoy the sun near a beach (probably with a cocktail in hand), there's 30% off this COOLIFE Suitcase Trolley.

When do the Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals end?

There truly is something for everyone in the Prime Day sale. If the above discounts sound like your cup of tea, there's still time left to get on board. To make finding the right deal for you even easier, the RadioTimes.com team have put together an Amazon Prime Day live deals blog which updates constantly with the greatest discounts and offers.

Amazon Prime Day ends at midnight tonight on Wednesday 13th July, so be sure to make the most of it.

Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

What is Amazon Prime Day?

Amazon's monumental online sale, Prime Day, is a 48-hour discount and deal extravaganza (despite the name).

The Prime Day offers are exclusively for Prime members. Amazon Prime costs £7.99 a month, and included in that monthly subscription fee is free Premium UK delivery, subscriptions to Amazon Prime Video and Amazon Music, plus access to deals and sales events like this one.

Before you pay the £7.99, however, there's a 30-day free trial, which conveniently also gets you access to this year's Amazon Prime Day deals.

Not yet an Amazon Prime member? Sign-up to avoid missing out

How often is Amazon Prime Day?

Much like Wizzard sung in the hit 1973 tune I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday, we wish it could be Prime Day every day! We don't mind if the novelty wears off; the fantastic discounts and offers are worth it.

Sadly, Amazon Prime Day is only once a year. Such is life.

Prime Day takes place once a year, and it's a two-day long event — 2022's UK sale started at the crack of dawn on Tuesday 12th July and will finish at midnight on Wednesday 13th July. Prime Day usually happens during summer.

Shop the full Amazon Prime Day sale

Advertisement

Fancy some more savings? Take a look at our best Disney Plus offers and Samsung QLED TV deals. If all this talk about heatwaves has you fancying a trip out, be sure to read our best immersive experiences and best West End shows guides.