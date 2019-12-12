Argos Crazy Code discount – best deals on toys and top offers

Argos offered a range of deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday but arguably its best offer is still running – Crazy Code discounts.

A lot of the biggest deals in the run up to Christmas this year have come from the Argos Crazy Code, weekly discount codes on popular toys. The latest Crazy Code gives you 10% off LEGO toys, just in time for the Christmas shopping. There’s everything from Harry Potter Hogwarts Great Hall to the Star Wars Millenium Falcon set.

Check out our round-up of all the best Argos deals still live now as well.

Argos Crazy Code deals

Argos has already launched its Crazy Code toy deals. Every Wednesday for ten weeks Argos reveals a new voucher code that customers can apply at the checkout to get a discount on selected toys. Each code lasts for a week. The online retailer has already had LEGO sets discounted, PlayDoh, Peppa Pig and Frozen 2 toys.

The current code is LEGO10 which gets you 10% off LEGO toys when you spend £20 or more on LEGO toys. Use the code when buying any of the toys in the selected list to get the 10% off.

The code runs from Wednesday, 11th December until Tuesday, 17th December. If you’re looking to snap up an early Christmas gift the Argos Crazy Codes offer nice savings.

We’ll update this page with the best picks on Tuesdays ready for Wednesday.

Best Argos deals

The Apple Airpods with charging case (2nd generation) is £159 and the Amazon Echo Dot is £24.99.

You can save £230 on the Shark Duo Clean TruePet 2 Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, now £379.99 down from £499.

Some other standout deals currently live on the site are:

Argos laptop deals

The general rule of thumb is a 20% discount from it’s RRP. For higher discounts we recommend you check the spec of the laptop.

The Lenovo IdeaPad S145 15.6 inch Pentium 4GB 128GB laptop is now £299.99 and offers you savings on bundle-buys rather than buying together; £20 on Office 365, £20 on McAffee Total Protection or £10 on Norton security software.

The 2017 13-inch MacBook Pro is down to £999 too. For the gamers among us there’s chance to get the X-Rocker Esports Pro Gaming Chair (£149.99) with a matching controller or headset for 1/2 price. You can also save £20 on Microsoft Office 365 when you buy the 15.6″ Slim i5 FHD Laptop available with 8GB RAM and 256GB for £499.

Argos TV deals

The LG 49 inch 4K TV is on offer for £359 saving you £90 (even lower than £379 on Black Friday). Argos has plenty of TVs on offer, it’s about knowing which ones to pick out. The Pansonic 49″ TX-49GS352B Smart Full HD LED TV is currently £349.

The Samsung 55″ UE55RU7020 Smart 4K HDR LED TV is now £429 and the Hitachi 50″ 50HK25T74U Smart 4K LED TV is £369.99.

The Philips 58″ 58PIS6203 Smart 4 LED TV with HDR is currently £449.

Argos gaming deals

Argos has a few hot offers with the XBox One 1TB console and Gears 5 bundle down to £309.99. That may seem on the expensive side at first look (most bundles are now around £300) but it comes with Fallout 4 for free. There’s also the same offer on the XBox One 1TB but with the new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order for £309.99. With such a new game that’s a pretty good deal.

There’s also the PS4 Pro 1TB console, giving you a selected game for free, a blu-ray for free and an exclusive orange controller for £349.99. The Nintendo Switch Neon is also down to £279 and you get a Labo set free.

PS4 Pro bundles with FIFA

Argos

Argos said itself “Black Friday was [its] biggest day ever for video gaming,” so games console packages are in the sales again, and will be until Cyber Monday, with a variety of bundles.

With Fortnite still flying high the PS4 500GB and the PS4 Pro 1TB consoles (£349.99) are worth looking at, both come with Fortnite Neo Versa in bundles already (£349.99).

PS4 500 GB and FIFA 20 bundle is currently £249.99 and the 1TB is £349.99 if you want more storage.

PlayStation VR PS4 Camera VR Worlds

Argos

The VR headset on launch was £350 by itself, but right now the PSVR PS4 Camera with VR Worlds bundle is down to £259.99. The package includes the PS4 Camera, which you need for the PSVR function, as well as a copy of VR Worlds. There’s plenty of minigames to keep you busy too.

Argos XBox One deals

Argos

We thought Argos Black Friday Deals on Gaming bundles were good before, like this XBox One 1TB console and Gears 5 bundle reduced down to £309.99, but they’ve since slashed the price of their gaming bundles particularly on the XBox.

The Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Console with Fortnight and 2 Game Bundle is now £149,99. This price also applies to the Xbox One S All digital Edition Console and 3 Game Bundle. If FIFA is your thing this Xbox One S 1TB Akk Digital Consike 3 Game comes with FIFA 20 and is £209.99.

The Sony PS4 500GB Console & FIFA 20 bundle is £249.99 and you can get the FIFA 20 PS4 game for £49.99.

Need headphones? This Turtle Beach Elite Pro PS4 Headset in Silver is £219.99, also available for Xbox for the same price.

Apple Watch Series 3

Argos has reduced its Apple watch S3 and 38mm GPS to the price of £199. The Apple Watch Series 5 is already out, and pricer. You can still get the Series 4, but the best prices tend to be on the Series 3 – which makes sense as its the oldest in the range.

Argos LEGO deals

Argos have been taking their Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday deals on toys to a whole new level, offering up to a third off major LEGO products even now.

For Harry Potter fans, the LEGO Hogwarts Great Hall is available for £90. Or if you prefer Star Wars, Yoda’s Hut Building Set is now £20 down from £26. You can also get the Marvel Avengers Iron Man Hall of Armour Lab Set for £55.

The Hidden Side Wrecked Shrimp Boat Toy with AR Games and the Captain Marvel and Skrull Attack Toy Jet, are both £25. The Classic Medium Creative Brick Box Building Set is also available at the same price.

Argos headphone deals

Argos

You can buy the Bose Quiet Comfort35 II here for £259.99, a saving of £39.

The Beats by Dre Solo 3 On-Ear Wireless Headphones are £139.95, or JLab JBuds Air True – Wireless Headphones are £49.99.

How much is Argos delivery?

Argos standard postage costs £3.95, which gets you next day delivery before 8pm. Argos also has same-day delivery, with the store promising to deliver items ordered before 6pm by 10pm.

On the bigger items postage costs £14.95 for next-day delivery and £6.95 for standard. Argos has a full breakdown of delivery costs and times. You can, of course, go the old fashioned route and pop into store too. Stores tend to be open from 7am to 10pm so you can check if an item is in stock and hurry on over during your lunch break.