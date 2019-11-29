Accessibility Links

  3. Xbox One for £99 in eBay Black Friday deal – but it’ll sell out fast

The bundle comes with three digital game downloads

XBox One S 1TB

eBay is selling the Xbox One S console for £99 in one of Black Friday’s greatest bargains.

The bundle includes a brand new Xbox One S All Digital Edition, a wireless controller and three digital downloads.

The deal is live from 11am today (Black Friday) and will last until stocks run out, saving customers a whopping £100 from the usual £199 price.

eBay previously reduced the price at 6pm last night, selling out in 40 minutes with one sold every two seconds in eBay’s fastest-selling deal ever.

The Xbox One S offers 4K and HDR gaming and streaming, and can play exclusive titles such as Halo and Gears of War. It is also one of the very first disc-free gaming options on the market.

eBay will be offering a new deal every hour this Black Friday lasting up until 8pm on Cyber Monday, offering savings of up to 67% on brands such as Bang & Olufsen, LG and Simba.

Check out our guide to the best eBay deals here.

