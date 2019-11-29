Accessibility Links

6 of the best John Lewis Black Friday 2019 deals – today’s best picks to grab now

We've picked our favourite six deals on John Lewis for Black Friday 2019 to help you decide what to buy before the sale ends

John Lewis top picks

John Lewis has a few Black Friday deals worth checking out before the day is over with the Google Nest Doorbell down to £149 and the Samsung The Frame TV down to £999.

We’ve broken down the top John Lewis items below that we think are some of the best offers out there for Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

1. Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Google Nest Hello Video Doorbell is now £149 (£80 saving)

Google

2. Dyson Hot and Cool Fan Heater

Dyson AM09 Hot + Cool Fan Heater is now £299 (£100 saving)

John Lewis

3. Samsung The Frame

Samsung The Frame (2019) QLED Art Mode TV with No-Gap Wall Mount, 49″ is now £999 (£500 saving)

4. KitchenAid Stand Mixer

KitchenAid Artisan 4.8L Stand Mixer, was £499 now £299

5. Samsung Galaxy Watch

Samsung Galaxy Watch, down to only £199

samsung galaxy watch

Fujifilm X-A5 Compact System Camera with XC 15-45mm OIS Lens & XC 50-230mm OIS Lens, 4K Ultra HD, 24.2MP, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 3” Tiltable LCD Touch Screen – was £449, now £349

6. BeatsX Wireless

BeatsX wireless earbuds were £110 and are now down to £79.99

