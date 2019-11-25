The best Amazon Echo Dot bundle deals this Black Friday

The Echo Dot is Amazon’s most popular voice-controlled speaker, and this retailer has a history of pushing its Black Friday tech deals to the limit.

Advertisement

True to form, there are more and more Echo Dots popping up in bundle deals ahead of Black Friday (28th November) – which are expected to extend across to Cyber Monday.

In many homes, the Echo Dot’s voice, ‘Alexa’ has become a fundamentally useful family member; not only answering questions, playing music and setting alarms but also switching on and off lights and managing smart home devices – and all when asked.

Black Friday is the perfect chance to nab the device alongside another discounted bits of gear.

Hive Thermostat + Echo Dot

>Hive Active Heating and Hot Water Thermostat + Echo Dot (3rd Gen) for £159.98, Amazon

If the ability to control your heating and hot water remotely appeals alongside the voice-activated capabilities of the Echo Dot, this bundle deal is one for you.

Amazon are offering a 3rd generation >Echo Dot with the Hive Thermostat for £159.98 down from £184.98. Considering the Hive Thermostat alone costs £149.99 and you get professional instillation with the bundle, we think it’s a pretty good deal.

Amazon Tile Four Packs + Echo Dot

Tile Mate four-pack with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot on sale for £59.99, Amazon

Amazon

Amazon is offering the Tile Mate four-pack with a 3rd Gen Echo Dot on sale for £59.99, meaning customers make a saving of £34.99.

The bundle comes with the 3rd Gen Echo Dot, which is usually £49.99 itself, so at this discounted price, the savings make the Echo Dot practically free.

Tiles are useful little gadgets which can help you keep track of your things. Once clipped on, they send location data to the Tile app on your phone so you’ll never lose anything again. Usefully, the app also works in reverse so you’re able to find your phone. The Echo Dot connects to your tiles so you can even ask Alexa to help find your belongings.

Outside of the offer you can find cheaper Tile Trackers, for example the Tile Pro (£19.99), Tile Sticker (£34.99) and Tile Sport (£28 for two).

Ring Video Doorbell + Echo Dot Charcoal

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) and Video Doorbell, £111, Amazon

This offer is a Ring Video Doorbell plus Echo Dot Charcoal (3rd Gen) for the reduced price of £111 down from £138.99. In buying them together you’ll pay £27.99 less than buying separately, on top of the existing reductions.

Echo Dot (3rd Gen) smart speaker with clock

Echo Dot with LED Clock, £34.99 Amazon

This deal is a reduction in the price of the Echo Dot itself on Amazon for £34.99 down from £59.99.

In addition to the Dot’s usual capabilities this 3rd generation model features an LED display that can show the time, outdoor temperature or timers and has sensors which automatically adjust the light’s brightness.

Advertisement

If you fancy a break from Alexa, just hit the ‘microphone off’ button to electronically disconnect the microphones. It’s a great one for the bedside table.