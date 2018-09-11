Charity faces Bails as Emmerdale trial drama begins tonight – watch the brand-new scene (Spoilers)

Charity Dingle comes face to face with her abuser DI Mark Bails in a tense hour-long episode of Emmerdale tonight – and you can get a sneak-peek look at the drama right here. In this new clip released by ITV, Charity can be seen arriving at the courtroom, only for her heart to sink when she sees that the only family members there to be support her are Cain and Sam, the latter of whom has arrived in his dirty work clothes.

Fearing that Sam’s appearance won’t impress the jurors, Charity looks heavenward – and catches the eye of a supercilious Bails, who is looking down on her from the top of her staircase.

Subsequent scenes will find Charity having to recount the trauma that Bails subjected her during her teenage years. Says actress Emma Atkins: “It’s the most terrifying thing she’s had to go through. Charity has to rake up this ordeal in front of strangers and she knows it’s going to feel unpleasant. It’s everything you don’t want to say out loud – all the nitty gritty about her dark past. She knows what she’s got to do, but deep down there’s a lot fear, anticipation and worry.”

Viewers have already seen Bails warn Charity that a jury will dismiss her story and side with him instead. So have these scare tactics influenced Charity’s thinking? Or is she confident that justice will be served?

“She’s not confident at all,” continues the actress. “She’s thinking this is all going to go Bails’s way and that no one will believe her, considering her past as a prostitute, which will be told in court as part of her backstory. Charity’s terrified that her promiscuous past will blot her copybook and not give her a fighting chance.”

What viewers will see is Charity left rocked when Bails gives his twisted version of events, claiming that he had genuine feelings for Charity. And in a further blow, Bails’s wife Chloe decides to back up her husband’s case by also lying to the prosecution.

Once back home, Charity breaks down and Cain does his best to help her, despite her feeling defeated by Bails’s actions. As the day of the verdict dawns, Charity is sure that the accused will be found not guilty. But what will the jury make of Bails’s spin? Is he destined to go free? Or will Charity finally get justice?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.