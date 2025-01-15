However, one of her most celebrated comedic roles was that of June Snell in legendary BBC sitcom Only Fools and Horses, which spanned two memorable episodes of the hit series – Happy Returns and A Royal Flush.

In the time that followed, Langton still proved herself able to keep viewers laughing, with her performance as Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks earning her a nomination for Best Comedy Performance at the RadioTimes.com Soap Awards just last year.

Nana debuted on the Channel 4 soap back in 2007 and has been a cherished part of the show ever since, appearing in numerous compelling storylines as the matriarch of the show's most important family.

She also had a previous stint on another soap , playing Bev Williams on EastEnders in the late '90s.

Watch Diane Langton as June Snell in a classic clip from Only Fools and Horses:

Langton's agent Shane Collins commented: "Diane had a rich and remarkable career appearing on stage, in films, and on television, including playing the iconic Nana McQueen in Hollyoaks from 2007 to the present day.

"Diane trained at the Corona Academy and started her professional career as a dancer, touring with ballet companies throughout Europe, followed by appearances on That Was the Week That Was and The London Palladium."

Actress Elaine Paige was among those paying tribute to Langton on X today, having previously worked with her on the stage.

She wrote: "In total shock at Diane Langton's passing. Memories of us in Hair flooding back. Her in the dressing room with a bottle of brown ale! We also recorded an LP [called] Sparrow.

"She was a unique, talented artist. A funny, kind and special friend. My thoughts with husband, Derek."

Other notable television credits from Langton across her long career include Heartbeat and Ashes to Ashes, while she also appeared in 1989 film The Cook, the Thief, His Wife & Her Lover, starring Michael Gambon and Helen Mirren.