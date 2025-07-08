There's trouble for Callum Highway (Tony Clay) when his father-in-law Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) discovers he's been sleeping with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff).

Meanwhile, Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) owes Ravi Gulati (Aaron Thiara).

Also, with The Queen Victoria pub set to be sold, more than one character will throw their hat into the ring.

Read on for all your EastEnders spoilers for Monday 14th July - Thursday 17th July 2025.

5 EastEnders spoilers next week

1. Oscar Branning causes mayhem in Walford

Oscar Branning (Pierre Moullier) arrives in Walford. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Lauren gets a phone call that leads to a shock reunion with Oscar, and it's not long before she finds out where he's been and why he can't return home.

Their uncle, Jack Branning (Scott Maslen), is back from his trip and is reacquainted with Oscar, but the young man is on a mission to convince Lauren to let him stay, and lays on some emotional blackmail.

Peter (Thomas Law) and Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt) ask questions, while Lauren relents and agrees that Oscar can stay a while if he behaves.

But Oscar receives a message that reveals he may be more trouble than he's worth.

He makes an impression on the locals, while Jack learns more about Oscar's difficult relationship with his parents, Tanya (Jo Joyner) and Max (Jake Wood).

The Beales and Lauren are reunited with Oscar. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Oscar decides to try scamming Ian by staging a fall in the chippie and demanding compensation, which amuses Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner).

But there are consequences when the social worker witnesses the drama.

Oscar causes more chaos throughout the week, and Lauren seeks guidance from Jack. Lauren then offers Oscar a trial shift on the fruit and veg stall and insists this is his chance to turn his life around.

A sceptical Oscar is talked into giving it a go by cousin Penny Branning (Kitty Castledine), but no one on the market thinks he'll last.

However, when Oscar finds out that his baby nephew Jimmy is blind, Oscar proves he can take things seriously and knuckles down on the job.

Will he be accepted by the community?

2. Julie Bates returns for Nigel Bates – will they stay in Walford?

Julie Bates (Karen Henthorn, left) returns for her husband, Nigel. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Nigel is emotional when Lexi Pearce (Isabella Brown) sees a photo of him and Julie on their wedding day, and Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick) is shocked by the real reason Nigel lost touch with Julie - to protect her from his illness.

Phil orders Jay to leave things be, but Jay speaks to Callum and Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) and decides to search for Julie online.

Jay finds that Julie is frantically looking for Nigel, but after Phil blocks Jay from telling Nigel, Jay calls Julie and she soon arrives asking questions about what's happened to Nigel.

Jay informs her of Nigel's condition, but an overwhelmed Nigel later fails to recognise her. Phil and Julie argue, leading to an angry outburst from Nigel.

Will Phil attempt to stop Julie leaving with Nigel? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Phil shows Julie a video that Nigel made for her about why he chose to leave her, Julie ends up announcing that she's taking Nigel back to Scotland.

Phil is not happy with this plan, and Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) tries to support him.

Meanwhile, Jay updates Julie on Nigel and Phil's bond, and she discovers more about their recent past.

But when another row breaks out between Phil and Julie, Nigel begs them to stop and rushes out.

Will Nigel leave with Julie?

Dementia UK provides a helpline staffed by specialist admiral nurses who can advise on all aspects of caring for someone with dementia. To speak to someone, phone: 0800 888 6678.

3. Phil Mitchell uncovers Callum Highway's affair with Johnny Carter

Phil's conversations with Linda lead to him making a discovery. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum is jealous to find out that Johnny had a one-night stand after he ended things between them.

But they soon end up back in each other's arms, only for Callum's infidelity to be uncovered by the worst possible person.

As Linda invites Phil upstairs for a chat at The Vic, he catches Callum and Johnny together and implodes, grabbing hold of Johnny.

Phil rumbles Callum and Johnny's affair in EastEnders. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Callum, Jay and Billy Mitchell (Perry Fenwick) have to shout Phil down from turning violent, and Callum later begs Phil not to tell Lexi and Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) about his affair.

This gets him nowhere, and when Callum and Jay try to reason with Phil again, a nasty argument erupts that leaves the family more divided than ever.

Is it only a matter of time before Callum's marriage to Ben is over?

4. Harry Mitchell is under pressure from Ravi Gulati

Harry Mitchell continues to get caught up in Ravi Gulati's criminal schemes. BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Ravi supplies Harry with drugs to sell, reminding him of his debt.

And after a fraught day, Harry has a row with dad Teddy Mitchell (Roland Manookian) and decides to move out.

It's Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho) who comes to Harry's rescue with a roof over his head, but Kojo's brother George Knight (Colin Salmon) tells Kojo that the idea worries him.

Will Harry drag Kojo into Ravi's dodgy deals? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

As the week continues, Ravi visits Harry at The Arches to collect money and discuss the next dodgy job.

When Ravi suggests they can easily hoodwink Kojo and use his flat when they need it, Harry feels uncomfortable.

Will Harry find a way out of this mess?

5. The locals compete to bid for The Queen Vic at auction

The Queen Vic is heading to auction! BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

Linda tells Kat that she's going to sell The Vic at an auction.

Ian soon tells mum Kathy Cotton (Gillian Taylforth) and her partner Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) that it's time to rebuild the Beale empire - starting with bidding for the pub!

As Ian lords it over Kat and Stacey, Jean Slater (Gillian Wright) frets about losing her cleaning job at The Vic if the Beales take over, so Kat and Stacey come up with a plan.

Are the Slaters set to get the Queen Vic? BBC/Jack Barnes/Kieron McCarron

When Stacey reveals she has won £100k on a scratchcard and vows to bid for the pub too, Ian is furious.

But when Stacey sees a man outside and fears he's a bailiff, only to learn he's actually from an insurance company, what happens next?

Who will win the deeds to The Vic?

Rumours may have already confirmed who takes charge.

