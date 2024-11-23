According to The Sun, Waterman is set to play a magistrate in scenes set to air in the UK this December.

Waterman first made her EastEnders debut as Laura – the wife of Ian (played by Adam Woodyatt) – back in 2000 and starred in the soap for four years until her character was killed off in 2004.

In her dramatic final scenes, Laura went to answer the door but tripped over a toy before falling down the stairs and dying.

Hannah Waterman as Laura Beale in EastEnders. BBC

Ultimately, the storyline ended in carnage for Janine Butcher (Charlie Brooks), who was accused of Laura's murder after an incriminating receipt was found in Laura's flat after one of their fiery arguments.

It's safe to say that the death storyline was a major talking point for fans that went down in EastEnders history.

Waterman went on to feature in episodes of Doctors, The Bill, New Tricks and Holby City.

Now based in Sydney, Waterman has starred in Australian-Indonesian TV series Bali 2002, but Home and Away marks her return to the wonderful world of soaps.

This year, the Australian soap celebrated its 35th anniversary and marked the occasion with reruns on a special TV channel.

Home and Away first started airing on 17th January 1988, and Channel 5 acquired the rights to the Australian soap in 2000. The channel has been airing brand new episodes ever since.

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:45pm on Channel 5 and at 6pm on 5STAR. You can catch the first-look on weekdays at 6.30pm on 5STAR, and the show also streams on My5.

