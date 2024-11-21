After being confronted with a face from the past, Elaine was forced to tell daughter Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) that her late father, John, was secretly gay, and that hen night drag queen Drew Peacock (played by Paul Clayton) was John's partner.

Finally coming to terms with sharing John, Elaine and Drew had a moving heart-to-heart, with Drew revealing he was HIV positive, and that John might well have been too.

Parting ways, Elaine felt like a weight had been lifted - but old history soon reminded her of her relationship issues in the present.

When she asked grandson Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff) to draw up a prenuptial agreement for her marriage to George, Johnny relayed that it was too close to the wedding for this to be legally binding.

He urged her to speak to George and air her worries, given her complicated situation with John, but Elaine failed to share this as George handed her a sweet gift.

However, George did discover Elaine's prenup plans, and he was hurt.

A chat with pal Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) calmed him down, with George returning to tell Elaine he would sign anything she needed him to.

With Elaine also making up with Linda, all seemed back on track - until Elaine heard about Yolande Trueman's (Angela Wynter) historic hiring of Honey Mitchell (Emma Barton) as a honey trap for Patrick (Rudolph Walker)!

Then, Elaine heard George's son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) talking to secret lover Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins).

He ridiculed Cindy's engagement to Ian Beale (Adam Woodyatt), but Elaine believed Junior was branding her and George's union a joke, and confronted him.

Junior insisted that he wasn't discussing her, but Elaine's hackles were raised and she paid rival Cindy an unexpected visit.

Elaine asked Cindy to seduce George as a honey trap, so she could know once and for all if she was his first choice. Will Cindy agree?

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One and from 6am on BBC iPlayer.

