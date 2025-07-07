The next two episodes will then air on Thursday 10th July at 7pm and Friday 11th July at 7pm. This is a change from its usual Monday to Thursday slots.

But for those wanting all the action in Walford as soon as possible, the episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am, as per its usual release schedule.

Plenty of drama lies ahead this week on EastEnders, with Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) finding himself embroiled in Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) drug moneymaking scheme.

But that isn't the only disaster that awaits the residents, as Callum Highway (Tony Clay) begins an affair with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) remains in prison in the US.

And that isn't all, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is forced to own up to her kiss, but soon she and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) are incredulous when Louie and Jimmy go missing.

Elsewhere, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) returns to Walford, just in time to support Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).

Read more:

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.