EastEnders confirms BBC iPlayer early release schedule for the week amid shake-up
The schedules have changed once again.
The soap schedules are up in the air once more this week as EastEnders airs across different nights due to the BBC's broadcast of Wimbledon and the women's Euros.
For those wishing to tune in on BBC One for all the Albert Square action, this week's episodes will begin airing on Wednesday 9th July at 8pm, followed by a second episode at 8:30pm.
The next two episodes will then air on Thursday 10th July at 7pm and Friday 11th July at 7pm. This is a change from its usual Monday to Thursday slots.
But for those wanting all the action in Walford as soon as possible, the episodes will be released on BBC iPlayer from 6am, as per its usual release schedule.
Plenty of drama lies ahead this week on EastEnders, with Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) finding himself embroiled in Ravi Gulati's (Aaron Thiara) drug moneymaking scheme.
But that isn't the only disaster that awaits the residents, as Callum Highway (Tony Clay) begins an affair with Johnny Carter (Charlie Suff), while Ben Mitchell (Max Bowden) remains in prison in the US.
And that isn't all, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) is forced to own up to her kiss, but soon she and Peter Beale (Thomas Law) are incredulous when Louie and Jimmy go missing.
Elsewhere, Anna Knight (Molly Rainford) returns to Walford, just in time to support Elaine Knight (Harriet Thorpe).
