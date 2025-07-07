Usually, Coronation Street airs Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 8pm while Emmerdale airs each weekday at 7:30pm - but this is not the case this week..

Following on from tonight's schedule shake-up, Corrie will not air until Thursday 10th July in a later slot of 9pm, followed by another episode on Friday 11th July at 8pm.

Emmerdale will have a bit more screen time however, with it airing as normal on Tuesday. But it won't air on Wednesday due to a match between France and Wales airing on ITV1 from 7pm. The soap returns with its usual hour-long episode on Thursday at 7:30pm and with its normal slot on Friday at the same time.

Plenty of drama looms on the cobbles and in the village across this week, with the identity of Gary's attacker set to be revealed while the character lays unconscious in Weatherfield General, with neither Maria nor Liam aware of his whereabouts.

Elsewhere on Emmerdale, Joe Tate (Ned Porteous) finds himself in a spot of bother when Doctor Crowley (James Hillier) kidnaps him and takes him to a makeshift hospital.

Fans will have to tune in to see what trouble awaits him.

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

